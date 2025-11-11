Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort to remain closed for 3 days, here's all you need to know

A deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 killed 8 people. The blast, which occurred in a Hyundai i20, has triggered a large-scale investigation by Delhi Police, NIA, and forensic teams. The blast has raised security concerns, with several states on high alert.

The deadly car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, November 10, claimed 8 lives and left several injured, sending shockwaves across the nation. The explosion occurred at 6:52 PM inside a Hyundai i20, which was standing at a red light, engulfing nearby vehicles in flames. Witnesses reported that two to three people were sitting in the car at the time of the blast.

Investigation Underway

The authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, with forensics teams, Delhi police, and NIA personnel collecting samples and evidence from the spot. A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), indicating the possibility of a terrorist attack.

States on High Alert

Several states, including Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, have been put on high alert, reflecting the gravity of the situation. The impact of the blast was severe, with human body parts scattered nearly 100 meters away, suggesting the use of a powerful explosive material.

Probe Focuses on Car Owner

The investigation is focusing on CCTV footage, which has led the police to the registered owner of the car in Delhi's Okhla. The owner has claimed that he sold the vehicle to a person in Haryana, a lead that is being probed.

Security Measures

The Red Fort has been closed for the next three days, and the Lal Quila Metro Station has been shut down due to security concerns. Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a high-level meeting to review the probe and decide on the future course of action.

International Community Reacts

The international community has also taken note of the incident, with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advising against travel to the India-Pakistan border and certain regions in India.

Nation Waits for Answers

As the investigation continues, the nation waits with bated breath for answers. The Delhi blast has raised concerns about security and the possibility of a terrorist attack. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to uncover the truth behind the blast and bring the perpetrators to justice.