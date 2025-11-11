Anunay Sood death: Popular Influencer's body brought back to India from US, last rites to be performed in...
Day after Delhi blast, explosion in parked car near high court in Pakistan's Islamabad, 5 killed, WATCH VIDEO
Hema Malini looks shattered as she makes FIRST appearance with Esha Deol after refuting Dharmendra's death rumours; See pics
How Red Fort blast unfolded: Minute-by-minute account of deadly Delhi explosion
5%-18% Inverted Duty Structure to cause Inequality - The Desired GST Reforms needs Balanced Approach
Scaling beyond borders: Bhavik Thaker on principle of growth
CAT 2025 Admit Card to be released on THIS date at iimcat.ac.in, check how to download hall ticket
Andhra Pradesh bus driver sacrifices his life to save students in heartbreaking accident; Here’s what happened
Shraddha Kapoor becomes Judy Hopps’ voice in Zootopia 2; here's how she is ideal for this role
Delhi Car Blast: Red Fort to remain closed for 3 days, here's all you need to know
INDIA
A deadly explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 killed 8 people. The blast, which occurred in a Hyundai i20, has triggered a large-scale investigation by Delhi Police, NIA, and forensic teams. The blast has raised security concerns, with several states on high alert.
The deadly car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, November 10, claimed 8 lives and left several injured, sending shockwaves across the nation. The explosion occurred at 6:52 PM inside a Hyundai i20, which was standing at a red light, engulfing nearby vehicles in flames. Witnesses reported that two to three people were sitting in the car at the time of the blast.
The authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, with forensics teams, Delhi police, and NIA personnel collecting samples and evidence from the spot. A case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), indicating the possibility of a terrorist attack.
Several states, including Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir, have been put on high alert, reflecting the gravity of the situation. The impact of the blast was severe, with human body parts scattered nearly 100 meters away, suggesting the use of a powerful explosive material.
The investigation is focusing on CCTV footage, which has led the police to the registered owner of the car in Delhi's Okhla. The owner has claimed that he sold the vehicle to a person in Haryana, a lead that is being probed.
The Red Fort has been closed for the next three days, and the Lal Quila Metro Station has been shut down due to security concerns. Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a high-level meeting to review the probe and decide on the future course of action.
The international community has also taken note of the incident, with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advising against travel to the India-Pakistan border and certain regions in India.
As the investigation continues, the nation waits with bated breath for answers. The Delhi blast has raised concerns about security and the possibility of a terrorist attack. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to uncover the truth behind the blast and bring the perpetrators to justice.