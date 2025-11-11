Delhi Car Blast: Mastermind Umar Mohammad's mother, brothers, 13 other people being questioned after explosion in Red Fort area

At least 13 people are being questioned in the Delhi car blast. These people were identified from the CCTV footages. Delhi Police and J&K police have detained the mother and two brothers of Dr Mohammad Umar.

After a high-intensity blast in Delhi's one of the busiest place, near Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, that claimed lives of 8 people, the mastermind behind the attack is suspected to be Dr Umar Mohammad.

Umar Mohammad is identified as a 36-yar-old Pulwama resident, who was spotted in a CCTV video driving the Hyundai i20 car, that exploded in the blast. As per reports, Umar Mohammad, who allegedly went missing days before the explosion. Umar, worked at Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad.

As per NDTV reports, at least 13 people are being questioned, who were identified from the CCTV footages. Police have detained several people, and are interrogating into the matter. Who are being detained and questioned?

Umar Mohammad's mother and brothers

Delhi Police and J&K police have detained the mother and two brothers of Dr Mohammad Umar. Umar’s mother, Shamima Bano, and brothers Ashiq Ahmed and Zahoor Ahmed were taken into custody from their Pulwama residence late Monday night for questioning.

Five people from Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained at least five individuals from different villages, including Amir Rashid, the current owner of the Hyundai i20 used in the blast, and his brother. Rashid, a resident of Samboora village, who allegedly purchased the vehicle through a middle men. Three other men from nearby villages have also been detained.

Original car owner

Police have also detained the car's original owner, identified as Md Salman, in Haryana’s Gurugram. Salman had sold his car to a person in Okhla. The car was registered in his name and had a Haryana registration number plate.

Faridabad doctors

Two doctors Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather who were nabbed from Faridabad are also being questioned. Around 350 kilograms of explosives material and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from Faridabad. The arms and ammunition were seized from a rented accommodation in Dhauj village on Monday. Initial reports suggested that RDX was recovered in the operation but police later clarified that it was ammonium nitrate. They are being questioned as shocking link bewtween Fariabad terror module and Delhi blast has been uncovered.

Reports revealed that he triggered the explosion after panicking over the arrest of two of his close associates, Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, both doctors from Jammu and Kashmir who are suspected to be part of the Faridabad terror module.