Delhi Car Blast: Mastermind Dr Umar visited Old Delhi Mosque hours before blast, shocking CCTV footage emerges
THIS is world’s most expensive apple, for its price you could buy 4 BMW M5 Competition cars, its designed by..., is worth Rs…
Tripura Board Exams 2026 BIG UPDATE: TBSE class 10, 12 timetable released at tbse.tripura.gov.in; Check full schedule, other details
US 43-day govt shutdown to end today? Congress passes funding bill, Trump to sign from Oval office
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issues BIG statement on Delhi car blast: 'Clearly was terror attack..., Indians need to be...'
Shardul Thakur trade LSG to MI: Did R Ashwin accidentally reveal truth behind another major swap ahead of IPL 2026? Here's what we know
Delhi Blast: CHILLING CCTV footage captures terrifying explosion; cars, rickshaws, autos in flames near Delhi’s Red Fort; WATCH
Delhi Car Blast: DNA confirms Umar Mohammad was REAL perpetrator, was driving i20 car that exploded near Red Fort
Gold, silver prices today, November 13: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Watch viral video: Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna at The Girlfriend success meet, she says 'I hope...'
INDIA
Mastermind Dr Umar, who was driving Hyundai i20 car, that later exploded killing 8 people, visited Old Delhi Mosque hours before blast. Shocking CCTV footage show Umar visiting Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate in Delhi
Mastermind Dr Umar, who was driving Hyundai i20 car, that later exploded killing 8 people, visited Old Delhi Mosque hours before blast. Shocking CCTV footage show Umar visiting Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate in Delhi.
(This is a breaking news)