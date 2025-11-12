Delhi car blast initial probe reveals HIGH intensity of explosion: Victim's lungs, intestine damaged; head trauma, broken bones...

The initial post-mortem findings of the Delhi Blast victims on Wednesday revealed severe injuries, including broken bones and head trauma, sources said.

At least eight people died near the Lal Quila metro station on Monday evening after a blast in a Hyundai i20 car occured.

Blast wave damage affected lungs, ears, and abdominal organs, rupturing eardrums, lungs, and intestines. The blast was potent. The causes of death include deep wounds and excessive bleeding, with cross-injury patterns indicating victims were thrown against walls or the ground.

During the postmortem examination, no splinter traces were found on the bodies or clothing. The type of explosive used will be determined by forensic analysis. Most injuries were concentrated on the upper body, head, and chest.

Swab samples of deceased bodies have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini for forensic analysis, as some metal pieces and foreign particles were recovered from the bodies.

Earlier today, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected the DNA samples of the mother of the suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred near the Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring several others, said sources on Wednesday.

Her samples have been sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further investigation, the sources added.

According to Delhi Police sources, suspect Umar was also seen with the i20 on the Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, after which he was heading towards Delhi. Investigating agencies are investigating the vehicle's movement.

The sources added that after checking the footage on the vehicle's timeline, footage of his vehicle is emerging from various locations. Agencies are trying to determine whether any other vehicle was also accompanying his vehicle or not.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case.

The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion.

Following the transfer, the NIA promptly registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to trace those responsible and uncover the broader network involved, if any.

Sources added that the agency is also coordinating with other central and state security units as part of its ongoing probe.