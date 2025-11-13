Delhi Car Blast: DNA confirms Umar Mohammad was REAL perpetrator, was driving i20 car that exploded near Red Fort

Shardul Thakur trade LSG to MI: Did R Ashwin accidentally reveal truth behind another major swap ahead of IPL 2026? Here's what we know
INDIA
DNA test has confirmed Dr Umar Mohammad as the real perpetrator of explosion near Red Fort area that killed at least 8 people. The mother of the man suspected underwent a DNA test in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, to confirm the human remains of Umar recovered from the blast site.
In a big update at Delhi car blast, DNA test has confirmed Dr Umar Mohammad as the real perpetrator of explosion near Red Fort area that killed at least 8 people. InAfter a massive explsoion, Umar's body was blown apart, with only remains of his body part scattered in the car.
Earlier, Police detained Umar Mohammad's mother and brothers for questioning. The mother of the man suspected underwent a DNA test in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, to confirm whether the human remains recovered from the blast site belong to Dr Umar Mohammad.
In a CCTV footage, a man was sen driving the i20 car that exploded, however now it has been confirmed that it was Dr Umar, Pulwama resident. As per reports, the blast was 'accientally triggered' after Umar panicked due to the arrest of his close associates Dr Muzammil and Dr Adil, a day earleir from the blast.
A Hyundai i20 car exploded with a loud bang near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday killing 8 people. The explosion occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car, and the fire engulfed other vehicles nearby. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on the blat said, 'a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged.' The Police has registered a case under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, along with provisions of the Explosives Act. NIA has formed special teams to investigate the blast.