FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Shardul Thakur trade LSG to MI: Did R Ashwin accidentally reveal truth behind another major swap ahead of IPL 2026? Here's what we know

Delhi Blast: CHILLING CCTV footage captures terrifying explosion; cars, rickshaws, autos in flames near Delhi’s Red Fort; WATCH

Delhi Car Blast: DNA confirms Umar Mohammad was REAL perpetrator, was driving i20 car that exploded near Red Fort

Gold, silver prices today, November 13: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Watch viral video: Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna at The Girlfriend success meet, she says 'I hope...'

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari eliminated in shocking mid-week eviction from Salman Khan show, top 9 contestants left are...

Watch: Russia’s new AI robot stumbles and falls during its grand unveiling in Moscow

Delhi Blast case: How agencies busted 'white collar terror network'? PM Modi's Cabinet terms it ‘terrorist incident’

DNA TV Show: The 'Turkey' connection to Delhi's Red Fort blast

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Police trace Red Ford EcoSport, registered in the name of Dr Umar, used for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shardul Thakur trade LSG to MI: Did R Ashwin accidentally reveal truth behind another major swap ahead of IPL 2026? Here's what we know

Shardul Thakur trade LSG to MI: Did R Ashwin accidentally reveal truth behind it

Delhi Blast: CHILLING CCTV footage captures terrifying explosion; cars, rickshaws, autos in flames near Delhi’s Red Fort; WATCH

Delhi Blast: CHILLING CCTV footage captures terrifying explosion; WATCH

Delhi Car Blast: DNA confirms Umar Mohammad was REAL perpetrator, was driving i20 car that exploded near Red Fort

Delhi Car Blast: DNA confirms Umar Mohammad was REAL perpetrator, was driving i2

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, father was millionaire, owns assets worth Rs 300 crore, sons are...

Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, sons are...

What happens after contestant is evicted from Bigg Boss? How do they get their luggage back? Does Salman Khan meet them? Know everything here

What happens after contestant is evicted from Bigg Boss? Know everything here

Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush

Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned ove

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Car Blast: DNA confirms Umar Mohammad was REAL perpetrator, was driving i20 car that exploded near Red Fort

DNA test has confirmed Dr Umar Mohammad as the real perpetrator of explosion near Red Fort area that killed at least 8 people. The mother of the man suspected underwent a DNA test in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, to confirm the human remains of Umar recovered from the blast site.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 07:32 AM IST

Delhi Car Blast: DNA confirms Umar Mohammad was REAL perpetrator, was driving i20 car that exploded near Red Fort
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a big update at Delhi car blast, DNA test has confirmed Dr Umar Mohammad as the real perpetrator of explosion near Red Fort area that killed at least 8 people. InAfter a massive explsoion, Umar's body was blown apart, with only remains of his body part scattered in the car.

Earlier, Police detained Umar Mohammad's mother and brothers for questioning. The mother of the man suspected underwent a DNA test in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, to confirm whether the human remains recovered from the blast site belong to Dr Umar Mohammad.

In a CCTV footage, a man was sen driving the i20 car that exploded, however now it has been confirmed that it was Dr Umar, Pulwama resident. As per reports, the blast was 'accientally triggered' after Umar panicked due to the arrest of his close associates Dr Muzammil and Dr Adil, a day earleir from the blast. 

Delhi Car Blast

A Hyundai i20 car exploded with a loud bang near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday killing 8 people. The explosion occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car, and the fire engulfed other vehicles nearby. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha on the blat said, 'a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged.' The Police has registered a case under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, along with provisions of the Explosives Act. NIA has formed special teams to investigate the blast.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shardul Thakur trade LSG to MI: Did R Ashwin accidentally reveal truth behind another major swap ahead of IPL 2026? Here's what we know
Shardul Thakur trade LSG to MI: Did R Ashwin accidentally reveal truth behind it
Delhi Car Blast: DNA confirms Umar Mohammad was REAL perpetrator, was driving i20 car that exploded near Red Fort
Delhi Car Blast: DNA confirms Umar Mohammad was REAL perpetrator, was driving i2
Gold, silver prices today, November 13: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, November 13: Check city-wise rates here
Watch viral video: Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna at The Girlfriend success meet, she says 'I hope...'
Vijay Deverakonda kisses Rashmika Mandanna at The Girlfriend success meet
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari eliminated in shocking mid-week eviction from Salman Khan show, top 9 contestants left are...
Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari eliminated in shocking mid-week eviction
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, father was millionaire, owns assets worth Rs 300 crore, sons are...
Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, sons are...
What happens after contestant is evicted from Bigg Boss? How do they get their luggage back? Does Salman Khan meet them? Know everything here
What happens after contestant is evicted from Bigg Boss? Know everything here
Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush
Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned ove
From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most loved on-screen couples
From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most love
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE