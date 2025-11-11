FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dharmendra dies at 89, superstar's cause of death revealed: Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar actor died due to...

Dharmendra, veteran superstar and Padma Bhushan awardee, passes away at 89; Bollywood loses its 'He-Man'

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory; Check Metro services status today

Delhi-NCR air quality hit ‘severe’ category, AQI crosses 400 mark in several areas, Check area-wise pollution levels

Dharmendra latest health update: No change in veteran superstar’s health since last night, Sunny Deol to soon share…

Dharmendra health critical: When Jaya Bachchan admitted being 'in love' with He-Man of Bollywood, called him 'Greek God' in front of Hema Malini: 'I should have...'

Delhi Blast: Police Commissioner issues BIG statement on explosion near Red Fort area that killed 9, says, 'some body parts in the car...'; investigation underway

Shreyas Iyer shares FIRST pic after surviving life-threatening injury, gives BIG update on his recovery, says...

Dharmendra critical health: Here's why He-Man of Bollywood QUIT politics after five years, Sunny Deol revealed REAL reason: 'Kaam mein karta tha, aur...'

Red Fort Blast: Delhi remains on high alert; full list of states under intensified security watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory; Check Metro services status today

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory; Check Metro services status

Dharmendra latest health update: No change in veteran superstar’s health since last night, Sunny Deol to soon share…

Dharmendra latest health update: No change in veteran superstar’s health since..

Dharmendra health critical: When Jaya Bachchan admitted being 'in love' with He-Man of Bollywood, called him 'Greek God' in front of Hema Malini: 'I should have...'

Dharmendra health critical: When Jaya Bachchan admitted being 'in love' with him

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth

Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree

HomeIndia

INDIA

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory; Check Metro services status today

A deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killed 8 and injured 12. The explosion occurred in a parked vehicle, leading to widespread security measures and transport disruptions. Investigations are focusing on potential terror links.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 09:09 AM IST

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory; Check Metro services status today
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On the evening of November 10, 2025, a devastating explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi claimed the lives of eight people and left at least 20 others injured. The blast, which occurred in a parked Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1 of Lal Qila Metro Station, has raised serious concerns about security in the national capital, prompting authorities to implement heightened measures across the city.

Explosion Details and Immediate Response

The blast took place around 6:55 PM on Monday, close to Gauri Shankar Mandir, a well-known religious site near the Red Fort. According to reports from Delhi Fire Services, the explosion set off a massive fire, requiring seven fire engines to extinguish the blaze. In addition, teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Anti-Terror Squad rushed to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud, thunderous blast, with some saying it 'felt like everyone was going to die.' The authorities suspect the explosion may have been caused by a sticky bomb placed in the slow-moving vehicle. The exact cause remains under investigation.

Casualties and Injuries

As of the latest reports, eight individuals have died, and 20 others have sustained injuries, some of whom were rushed to LNJP Hospital for medical treatment. The blast not only killed and injured people but also damaged several vehicles in the vicinity. The exact motive behind the attack is still unclear, but the incident has raised fears of terrorism in the area.

Impact on Delhi’s Transport and Commute

The explosion has caused significant disruption to the city’s regular commute services, especially in the area surrounding Chandni Chowk. While Delhi Metro services have not been completely shut down, delays are expected, particularly on the Chandni Chowk route. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not yet issued a formal statement confirming the exact extent of the delays.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a series of advisories due to ongoing investigations and security concerns. Traffic restrictions and diversions are in place in the area surrounding Netaji Subhash Marg. The police have advised commuters to avoid routes along Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut from 6:00 AM onwards on November 11, as these roads will remain closed for further investigation.

A travel advisory shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Delhi Traffic Police read:

'Due to exigencies, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes for a hassle-free journey.'

Terrorism Suspected as a Motive

The blast comes just hours after authorities in Faridabad, Haryana, discovered a large stash of ammonium nitrate and weapons from the flat of a Kashmiri doctor. The discovery, which included 360 kg of ammonium nitrate, is fueling concerns that the Delhi attack might be part of a larger terrorist conspiracy.

Investigators are currently exploring all possibilities. Sources have revealed that the Jammu and Kashmir Police recently dismantled a JeM module, arresting eight individuals. However, one of the key suspects, a man identified as Dr Umar, managed to escape. Authorities are investigating his potential links to the vehicle used in the November 10 explosion.

Ongoing Investigations

Delhi police and security agencies are working diligently to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether it is linked to a larger terror plot. Investigators are also examining the possibility that the blast is connected to recent developments in Faridabad, where the explosives and weapons were discovered.

Security forces are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The blast has raised significant concerns about the vulnerability of crowded public spaces in Delhi, especially near landmarks like the Red Fort.

As the investigation into the November 10 blast continues, Delhi remains on high alert. The capital’s security apparatus is actively working to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of its citizens. Commuters are urged to stay informed of the latest advisories and remain cautious when travelling through affected areas.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dharmendra, veteran superstar and Padma Bhushan awardee, passes away at 89; Bollywood loses its 'He-Man'
Dharmendra, veteran superstar and Padma Bhushan awardee, passes away at 89
Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory; Check Metro services status today
Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory; Check Metro services status
Dharmendra latest health update: No change in veteran superstar’s health since last night, Sunny Deol to soon share…
Dharmendra latest health update: No change in veteran superstar’s health since..
Dharmendra health critical: When Jaya Bachchan admitted being 'in love' with He-Man of Bollywood, called him 'Greek God' in front of Hema Malini: 'I should have...'
Dharmendra health critical: When Jaya Bachchan admitted being 'in love' with him
Delhi Blast: Police Commissioner issues BIG statement on explosion near Red Fort area that killed 9, says, 'some body parts in the car...'; investigation underway
Delhi Blast: Police Commissioner issues BIG statement on explosion near Red Fort
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree
Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema to kids; a look at He-Man's family tree
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
From Saiyaara to Chhaava: 7 Bollywood films that ruled box office in 2025
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE