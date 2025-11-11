Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police issue traffic advisory; Check Metro services status today

A deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, 2025, killed 8 and injured 12. The explosion occurred in a parked vehicle, leading to widespread security measures and transport disruptions. Investigations are focusing on potential terror links.

On the evening of November 10, 2025, a devastating explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi claimed the lives of eight people and left at least 20 others injured. The blast, which occurred in a parked Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1 of Lal Qila Metro Station, has raised serious concerns about security in the national capital, prompting authorities to implement heightened measures across the city.

Explosion Details and Immediate Response

The blast took place around 6:55 PM on Monday, close to Gauri Shankar Mandir, a well-known religious site near the Red Fort. According to reports from Delhi Fire Services, the explosion set off a massive fire, requiring seven fire engines to extinguish the blaze. In addition, teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Anti-Terror Squad rushed to the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Eyewitnesses described hearing a loud, thunderous blast, with some saying it 'felt like everyone was going to die.' The authorities suspect the explosion may have been caused by a sticky bomb placed in the slow-moving vehicle. The exact cause remains under investigation.

Casualties and Injuries

As of the latest reports, eight individuals have died, and 20 others have sustained injuries, some of whom were rushed to LNJP Hospital for medical treatment. The blast not only killed and injured people but also damaged several vehicles in the vicinity. The exact motive behind the attack is still unclear, but the incident has raised fears of terrorism in the area.

Impact on Delhi’s Transport and Commute

The explosion has caused significant disruption to the city’s regular commute services, especially in the area surrounding Chandni Chowk. While Delhi Metro services have not been completely shut down, delays are expected, particularly on the Chandni Chowk route. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not yet issued a formal statement confirming the exact extent of the delays.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a series of advisories due to ongoing investigations and security concerns. Traffic restrictions and diversions are in place in the area surrounding Netaji Subhash Marg. The police have advised commuters to avoid routes along Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut from 6:00 AM onwards on November 11, as these roads will remain closed for further investigation.

A travel advisory shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Delhi Traffic Police read:

'Due to exigencies, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place on Netaji Subhash Marg from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut. Commuters are advised to use alternative routes for a hassle-free journey.'

Terrorism Suspected as a Motive

The blast comes just hours after authorities in Faridabad, Haryana, discovered a large stash of ammonium nitrate and weapons from the flat of a Kashmiri doctor. The discovery, which included 360 kg of ammonium nitrate, is fueling concerns that the Delhi attack might be part of a larger terrorist conspiracy.

Investigators are currently exploring all possibilities. Sources have revealed that the Jammu and Kashmir Police recently dismantled a JeM module, arresting eight individuals. However, one of the key suspects, a man identified as Dr Umar, managed to escape. Authorities are investigating his potential links to the vehicle used in the November 10 explosion.

Ongoing Investigations

Delhi police and security agencies are working diligently to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether it is linked to a larger terror plot. Investigators are also examining the possibility that the blast is connected to recent developments in Faridabad, where the explosives and weapons were discovered.

Security forces are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The blast has raised significant concerns about the vulnerability of crowded public spaces in Delhi, especially near landmarks like the Red Fort.

As the investigation into the November 10 blast continues, Delhi remains on high alert. The capital’s security apparatus is actively working to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of its citizens. Commuters are urged to stay informed of the latest advisories and remain cautious when travelling through affected areas.