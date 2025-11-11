FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi Car Blast: CCTV footage shows masked man in i20 car moments before explosion near Red Fort

At least eight people were killed, 20 others were injured and several vehicles were gutted in the explosion on Monday night. Now, a new photograph has surfaced, offering an important lead in the case.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 09:28 AM IST

Delhi Car Blast: CCTV footage shows masked man in i20 car moments before explosion near Red Fort
As the investigation into the recent explosion near Delhi's Red Fort intensifies, a new photograph has surfaced, offering a crucial lead in the case. The image depicts a masked individual behind the wheel of a Hyundai i20 car, just moments before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The visuals, captured in a parking area, show the man wearing a black mask while operating the Hyundai i20. The car's license plate number is visible as HR26CE7674. This new evidence is expected to aid the authorities in their ongoing efforts to determine the cause of the blast and identify those responsible.

"Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
