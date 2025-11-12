Delhi Car Blast: Ammonium nitrate traces found near site; What is ammonium-nitrate fuel-oil, why is it so dangerous?

Preliminary forensic analysis at the Red Fort site reportedly turned up chemical traces consistent with ammonium nitrate. Investigators also recovered detonator components.

A car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday that killed nine people and injured 20 has focused investigators on ammonium-nitrate fuel-oil (ANFO) after forensic teams reported traces of ammonium nitrate near the site. Officials also say detonators were recovered — a combination that fits the profile of large vehicle-borne blasts seen in past attacks. Formal confirmation will depend on laboratory tests and a full forensic reconstruction.

What investigators found at the scene

Preliminary forensic analysis at the Red Fort site reportedly turned up chemical traces consistent with ammonium nitrate. Investigators also recovered detonator components. These findings provide an early working hypothesis about the explosive used, but authorities caution that definitive conclusions require detailed lab reports and an examination of blast patterns and device fragments.

What are ammonium nitrate and ANFO?

Ammonium nitrate is a white crystalline compound widely used as a nitrogen-rich fertiliser. It plays a vital role in agriculture and industrial applications and is produced and transported in large quantities for legitimate use. On its own, in normal storage and handling, ammonium nitrate is relatively stable.

When mixed with a hydrocarbon fuel such as fuel oil, the mixture is commonly called ANFO (ammonium-nitrate fuel-oil). In licensed and controlled settings — for example in mining and quarrying — ANFO is used as a bulk industrial explosive because it is cost-effective and efficient for large-scale blasting. However, the common availability of its ingredients has also led to its misuse in improvised explosive devices.

Why ANFO can cause large explosions

ANFO’s destructive power comes from a rapid chemical reaction that produces a very large volume of hot gases almost instantaneously. That sudden expansion forms a blast wave capable of causing widespread structural damage and severe casualties, particularly when large quantities are used or the charge is placed near people or buildings. Forensic teams use residue analysis, damage mapping and recovered fragments to determine whether ANFO or another explosive was involved.

Regulation and controls in India

Because of its misuse potential, concentrated ammonium-nitrate mixtures are regulated in India under the Explosives Act and related rules. Mixtures above certain concentration thresholds are classified as explosive material and subject to licensing, tighter storage standards, transport controls and record-keeping requirements to prevent diversion from legitimate industrial and agricultural channels. Regulators and industry have been under pressure in recent years to strengthen monitoring to reduce the risk of bulk supplies being used illicitly.