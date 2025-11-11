FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date

Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...

Delhi Car Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's hard hitting WARNING after explosion near Red Fort, says, 'Won't spare...'

11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times

Delhi Car Blast: Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today; Check details inside

Delhi Police gives BIG update on Red Fort car blast, says it may be 'Fidayeen' suicide attack

Amid Jackie Chan death rumour, know how rich 71-year-old martial arts legend is, his net worth is...

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon at ibps.in, mains exam to be held on...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3 curbs

Delhi Car Blast: MASSIVE raids in Faridabad hours after explosion near Red Fort area, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date

SBI releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in, details here

Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...

Meet Ajeeta, Vijeta: Dharmendra's lesser-known daughters, stayed away from films

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story

Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Car Blast: Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today; Check details inside

A deadly explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on November 10, 2025, killed 8 people and injured several others. The blast caused widespread panic, damaging vehicles and leaving debris on the streets. Authorities are investigating the cause, including a potential terror angle.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

Delhi Car Blast: Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today; Check details inside
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A deadly explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening has left 8 people dead and several others injured. The powerful blast occurred around 6:52 PM near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort, creating widespread panic as it damaged multiple vehicles and left the area littered with debris. Following the tragic incident, authorities have announced the closure of the Chandni Chowk market on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Explosion Details and Aftermath

The explosion, which originated from a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light, caused immediate destruction, with nearby cars catching fire and debris scattering across the busy streets. Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the site. The Delhi Fire Department received an urgent call at 6:55 PM and sent seven fire tenders to extinguish the flames and contain the fire. Despite their swift response, the blast was powerful enough to shatter streetlights and create chaos in the area.

Delhi Police and the Special Cell quickly cordoned off the area to secure the site and ensure the safety of the public. Police officials were seen working alongside forensic experts and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to determine the cause of the explosion and assess whether it was a deliberate attack.

Delhi Police Reacts

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha spoke to the media and confirmed the occurrence of the deadly blast. He stated that several agencies, including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and NIA, had been deployed to investigate the incident. He also confirmed that the Home Minister, Amit Shah, had been briefed on the situation.

According to Golcha, 'At around 6:52 PM, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light when the explosion took place. Nearby vehicles were also damaged. Some people have died, and several others have been injured. The situation is being closely monitored, and updates have been shared with the Home Minister.'

Initial Investigations

The police are still working to determine the exact cause of the explosion. While no official confirmation has been made, early reports suggest that the blast may have been caused by a gas cylinder malfunction or an issue with the vehicle's battery. However, given the severity of the explosion, authorities are not ruling out a terror angle, and further investigations are underway.

Impact on the Surrounding Area

In response to the incident, the authorities have taken immediate action to secure the area. The Chandni Chowk market, a busy commercial area near the blast site, will remain closed on Tuesday as a precaution. This move aims to prevent further public disruption and allow security forces to continue their investigations without interference.

The blast has shaken the local community, and the atmosphere remains tense as authorities work to uncover the truth behind the explosion. While the investigation continues, the public is being urged to stay clear of the affected area and follow all instructions issued by the Delhi Police.

What We Know So Far

Date and Time of Explosion: 6:52 PM, Monday (Date of the blast)

Location: Near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, close to Chandni Chowk

Casualties: 8 people dead, several others injured

Cause of Explosion: Under investigation (possible gas cylinder or vehicle malfunction; terror angle also being probed)

Impact: Nearby vehicles damaged, fires sparked, streetlights shattered, and public safety measures in place

Market Closure: The Chandni Chowk market will remain closed on Tuesday for safety reasons. However, markets such as Lajpat Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Janpath Market and Palika Bazar will remain open. Despite this, the entire Delhi-NCR region is on high alert following yesterday's incident.

As investigations continue, the Delhi Police have assured that all necessary measures are being taken to get to the bottom of this tragic incident.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025: State Bank of India releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in; check latest update on admit card release date
SBI releases Clerk Mains 2025 exam date at sbi.co.in, details here
Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...
Meet Ajeeta, Vijeta: Dharmendra's lesser-known daughters, stayed away from films
Delhi Car Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's hard hitting WARNING after explosion near Red Fort, says, 'Won't spare...'
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vows action after explosion near Red Fort
11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times
11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times
Delhi Car Blast: Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today; Check details inside
Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...
Dharmendra health critical: 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in a year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE