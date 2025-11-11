FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Car Blast: 13 dead, several injured after explosion in car near Red Fort, PM Modi takes stalk, car identified - Top points on what has happened so far

Bihar Election Phase 2 voting on November 11: Banks in THESE districts will remain closed today; check complete list here

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Schools in Delhi-NCR to remain CLOSED on November 11? Here's all you need to know

Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports

Dharmendra health critical: Unbeatable record made by He-Man of Bollywood, starred in 7 highest-grossers out of 10 blockbusters in single year, they are...

Dharmendra: From wives Prakash, Hema, kids Bobby-Sunny, Esha-Ahana to Karan-Aryaman; a look at He-Man's family tree

INDIA

Delhi Car Blast: 13 dead, several injured after explosion in car near Red Fort, PM Modi takes stalk, car identified - Top points on what has happened so far

The anti-terror squad and Delhi Police Special Cell are on the spot to assess the situation.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 07:32 AM IST

Delhi Car Blast: 13 dead, several injured after explosion in car near Red Fort, PM Modi takes stalk, car identified - Top points on what has happened so far
    13 people died and several were injured after a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, officials said. The blast happened at 6:52 pm in a Hyundai i20 car near Red Fort Metro Station. The impact left bodies and damaged vehicles in the busy area.

    Soon after the incident, Delhi was put on high alert. About 20 fire engines were sent to the spot, and police blocked off the area. The anti-terror squad and Delhi Police Special Cell are currently investigating.

    The explosion occurred outside Gate No. 1 of Lal Quila Metro Station, near the historic Red Fort, a major public and tourist attraction.

    This incident happened just hours after police in Jammu and Kashmir recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two houses in Faridabad, Haryana. The materials included 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, a fertiliser that can be used to make bombs. The recovery was made based on information from an arrested doctor from J-K, Adil Rather.

    Fatalities Confirmed

    The explosion claimed the lives of at least 13 people. Eight were brought dead, according to reports from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. The bodies have not turned black. Six people are still unidentified, but two have been identified. Additionally, an unidentified body part was sent to the hospital; however, this has not yet been verified.

    CCTV shows suspect driving Hyundai i20, car parked for three hours near Red fort area

    The car was caught on CCTV just before the blast at around 6.50 pm on Monday, as it was parked for nearly three hours near the Sunehri Masjid, close to the Red Fort. CCTV footage shows suspect face who was at the driving seat, entering the parking lot at 3.19 pm and leaving at 6.48 pm, as per reports.

    Police Statement

    According to Delhi Police sources, "Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect’s car entering and exiting the parking area. The footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle", as reported by ANI.

    Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Delhi Red Fort Blast Site

    Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

    "This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

    "I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he added.

    Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha: Official Statement

    Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles.

    "Today, at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he said. 

    (with inputs from ANI)

