Delhi cannot be under lockdown anymore; we are four steps ahead of COVID-19: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the national capital cannot be in a state of permanent lockdown, and expressed confidence over the administration's capability to deal with the rising COVID-19 cases.

"Delhi is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in a permanent lockdown," Kejriwal said.

He also asserted that the government is four steps ahead of COVID-19.

"It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of Coronavirus," Delhi Chief Minister said.

He also stated that out of the active COVID-19 cases, most of the patients are recovering at home.

Most of the people are recovering, and they are recovering at home. There is no need to panic," Kejriwal said.

"Out of the total patients, only 2100 are in hospitals rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. 6500 beds are ready till date and 9500 beds will be ready by another week," he added.

In 15 days, cases went up by 8,500, out of which only 500 people had to be hospitalised.

He also added that his team is also developing an app for people to give information about bed availability in hospitals.

There are 17,386 coronavirus cases in the national capital, out of which the city has reported 398 deaths due to the deadly virus.