Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Saturday (March 8, 2025) said that the Delhi cabinet has passed a government scheme for giving ₹2,500 per month to women.

Delhi Cabinet on Saturday (March 8, 2025) approved the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women.

“Today is Women's Day. We had our cabinet meeting today, and our cabinet has approved the scheme - the promise that we made during the Delhi elections to provide Rs 500 to the women. We made a provision of Rs 5100 crores in the Delhi budget for the implementation of the scheme. We have formed the committee, which will be led by me and the registration for the scheme will begin soon - a portal will be launched soon..." Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.