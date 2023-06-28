Delhi: Businessman looted of Rs 4 lakh at Kashmere Gate, 3rd such incident in 10 days (representational image)

A businessman was allegedly robbed of Rs 4.5 lakh by two unidentified men in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the victim stopped his vehicle on the Yudhishthir Setu flyover on Tuesday to attend a phone call when the culprits came there in a scooty and took away the money. The businessman is a resident of Shahdara in east Delhi.

This is the third such robbery case reported in Delhi in the past 10 days. Meanwhile, Delhi Police have also intensified its night patrolling with senior officers keeping a strict vigil in a bid to contain street crimes. Earlier on June 24, a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Later, Delhi Police arrested seven persons in the case.

