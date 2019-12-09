Delhi: Building where 43 were killed on Sunday again catches fire

At least 43 people, most of them migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were killed in the fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area.

The building in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area where 43 people were killed following a massive blaze on Sunday again caught fire on Monday morning with fire tenders rushing to the spot.



ANI reported that 4 fire tenders have been rushed to the site as smoke was seen coming out of the building.

A massive fire ripped through the four-storey building which housed illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning.

At least 43 people, most of them migrant labourers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, were killed while as many as 63 people were from pulled out from the building.

Delhi: A fire has broken out in the same building in Anaj Mandi, Rani Jhansi Road where 43 people had died in a fire incident yesterday. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/f1heEaQ7dU — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

It took over 150 firefighters nearly five hours to douse the blaze and two fire department personnel were hurt while carrying out rescue work.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was triggered by a short-circuit.

The illegally run factory did not have fire safety clearance and was packed with combustible material like card boards.

Property owner Rehan and his manager Furkan were arrested on Sunday after a case was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the IPC.