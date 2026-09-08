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Delhi Building Collapse: Satya Niketan PG owner Hariram, wife sent to 14-day custody; Son gets 2-day remand

The incident has led the Delhi government to focus on illegal constructions, particularly additional floors in buildings operating as student accommodation.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 08:42 AM IST

Delhi Building Collapse: Satya Niketan PG owner Hariram, wife sent to 14-day custody; Son gets 2-day remand
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    Seven people died and five were injured after a five-storey boys' paying guest facility collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan, with rescue operations lasting 27 hours till Monday. However, the collapse has raised several questions.

    The building, near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed around 1:30 pm on Sunday during ongoing repair work, trapping students and workers under the rubble.

    Court sends PG owner, wife to 14-day judicial custody

    In the latest update on Monday night, the accused Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta and son Mahesh Gupta were produced in court. Hariram and Urmila were sent to 14 days of judicial custody, while Mahesh was remanded to two days of police custody. All three were arrested in connection with the incident.

    Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhavya Karhail passed the order of remand after hearing the submissions of Delhi police and defence counsel Yashpal Singh.

    According to Delhi Police, the building’s electricity connection was in Hariram Gupta’s name, while his son was handling its management. The property was registered in the name of Hariram’s wife, Urmila Gupta.

    As per Delhi police, the building owners and beneficiaries, Hariram Gupta, aged 81 years, his wife Urmila Gupta, aged 75 years, and their son Mahesh Gupta, aged 52 years, were arrested in the case.

    About Satya Niketan PG owners

    Hariram Gupta is a retired Sergeant from the Indian Air Force. He was arrested in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday after allegedly being on the run following the collapse. Hariram Gupta's son Mahesh is running a hardware and paint shop. He has two kids. While Umila Gupta is a homemaker.

    In addition, a search of the PG Operators and labour contractors is being made. Their role will also be examined in the case, and accordingly action will be taken, the police said.

    Delhi Court orders high-level MCD probe 

    The Delhi High Court on Monday called for a high-level MCD probe into the Satya Niketan building collapse, noting that the government cannot shirk responsibility. Terming the incident "most unfortunate", the court observed that such cases point to inadequate safety measures and enforcement by the civic body and other authorities.

    The order comes amid growing concerns over the regulation and inspection of buildings used as PG accommodations in Delhi's student areas.

    The findings of the inquiry could have broader implications for how authorities identify and take action against other potentially unsafe buildings across the capital.

    Meanwhile, the deceased were identified as Abhishek, 20, from Sonebhadra in Uttar Pradesh; Yuvraj Soni, 20, from Durg in Chhattisgarh; Pawan, 17, from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh; Arpit Jahaj, 19, from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh; Akshat Singh Yadav, 18, from Katni in Madhya Pradesh; 75-year-old labourer Surinder Singh; and another unidentified person, aged around 18.

    The injured were identified as Asgar Ali, 30, Neeraj Bawa, 19, Aditya Kumar, 19, Nitish Chib, 19, and Md Ayan, 18.

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