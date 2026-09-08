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Delhi Building Collapse: FIR claims owners built 4 extra floors for rent despite knowing foundation couldn't support extra load

A local inquiry revealed that PG accommodation was operating from the ground-plus-four-storey building, where several students and other people were residing.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 02:26 PM IST

Delhi Building Collapse: FIR claims owners built 4 extra floors for rent despite knowing foundation couldn't support extra load
Visuals from the Satya Niketan building collapse site (Photo/ANI)
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Delhi Police have registered an FIR two days after the deadly collapse of the Satya Niketan PG, alleging that additional floors were added to the old building despite concerns over its load-bearing capacity and that further construction was in progress. 

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 1 pm and police received information at around 1.34 pm. The caller informed authorities that a building being used as a PG had collapsed and that students were inside.

ASI Praful Toppo, the complainant, said police reached the spot and found the entire building collapsed, with several people gathered around the site. A local inquiry revealed that PG accommodation was operating from the ground-plus-four-storey building, where several students and other people were residing. Some were trapped following the sudden collapse.

Senior police officers, the district crime team, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel, fire brigade, rescue teams and ambulances were called to the spot, the FIR said.

'New construction was underway': FIR

The FIR further alleged, based on local inquiry, that the building was several years old and that its owners, identified as Hari Bansal and his brother, had constructed four upper floors allegedly for rental income. It also stated that new construction was underway, which allegedly placed additional pressure on the structure.

Police alleged that the construction was carried out despite the owners being aware that the existing building's foundation could not bear the additional weight, potentially endangering lives.

The investigation is being conducted by Inspector Narender Kumar.

PG owners arrested

The FIR comes amid the ongoing probe into the September 6 collapse, in which seven people were killed. Delhi Police have already arrested Hariram, his wife Urmila and their son Mahesh in connection with the collapse.

Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal said earlier that basement renovation work was underway before the collapse. He said Hariram had admitted overseeing the renovation, while an injured labourer also confirmed that construction activity was being carried out in the basement.

The Delhi government has meanwhile ordered intensified safety inspections of PG accommodations and coaching centres across the city following the tragedy.

(With ANI inputs)

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