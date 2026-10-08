Delhi Building Collapse: Death toll rises to 5 in New Seemapuri; rescue operations continue

The death toll in the New Seemapuri building collapse rose to five after two more bodies were recovered on the second day. Rescue operations continue.

The death toll rose to five in a building collapse in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, with two more bodies recovered on the second day, police officials said. Rescue operations continue at the incident site.

This comes after three people, including two children, were declared dead and eight others injured in the building collapse.

Rescue teams are searching the debris after a four-storey building collapsed around 3:15–3:40 pm. North East DM Ajay Kumar said eight injured people had been rescued and admitted to hospitals, with one woman declared dead on arrival. The DM said witnesses reported demolition work at an adjacent building, possibly causing vibrations that affected the collapsed structure. NDRF, DDMA, MCD, Delhi Fire Service and other agencies are involved in the rescue operation.

What happened?

A four-storey residential building collapsed near Idgah Machhli Mandi in Delhi's New Seemapuri area. The authorities received the collapse call around 3:30 pm. A crowd, including residents, gathered around the site following the collapse. Eight injured persons, including a child aged around three years, have been rescued from the affected area, while some are feared trapped.

Ambulances, Delhi Fire Service personnel, MCD officials and other agencies are present at the spot. Machines have been deployed at the site to assist in the rescue operation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara Rajendra Prasad Meena earlier said that all seven people rescued so far were out of danger.

"We received information at 3:40 PM. This is a four-storey building, which is 25 square yards in area. So far, 7 people have been rescued. They are out of danger. The rescue operation is ongoing... All agencies are present at the scene; ambulances and Delhi Fire Service staff are deployed. MCD officials, DM, and everyone are present at the scene, Meena said.

Senior Fire Officer Manish Kumar said some people were believed to be trapped underneath the debris."Our control room received information at 3:30 PM... It is being said that some people are trapped underneath. Rescue operations are ongoing," he added.

Satya Niketan building collapse

This tragic incident comes a month after a devastating building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. The collapse took place on September 6, 2026, in which a roughly 50-year-old, five-storey building being used as a boys’ PG accommodation led to seven people being killed, including five students, and several others were injured. Delhi Police arrested building owner Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta and their son Mahesh Gupta. Police later arrested labour contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu Lovneesh in connection with the case.