Delhi Building Collapse: Death toll rises to 3, several injured after collapse in New Seemapuri

A four-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi’s New Seemapuri, killing three and injuring several others. Rescue operations by DFS and NDRF are underway.

A residential building collapsed near Idgah Machhli Mandi in New Seemapuri on Wednesday, leaving three people dead and several others injured, according to reports. The injured are being treated at the GTB Hospital emergency department, which is currently operational at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital campus. Delhi Fire Services and NDRF teams are currently conducting search and rescue operations.

A total of 11 people have been rescued from the debris so far, while rescue and relief operations are continuing at the spot.The eight injured persons were rescued and shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Tahirpur, for further medical treatment. They have been identified as Momin Mirja (56), a three-year-old boy, Abdul Rehman (28), Devruddin (28), Salma (50), Chote (34), Sakina (35) and Samad (30), as per ANI reports.

Delhi building collapse: What we know so far

A four-storey residential building collapsed near Idgah Machhli Mandi in Delhi's New Seemapuri area. The authorities received the collapse call around 3:30 pm. A crowd, including residents, gathered around the site following the collapse. Eight injured persons, including a child aged around three years, have been rescued from the affected area, while some are feared trapped.

Ambulances, Delhi Fire Service personnel, MCD officials and other agencies are present at the spot. Machines have been deployed at the site to assist in the rescue operation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara Rajendra Prasad Meena earlier said that all seven people rescued so far were out of danger.

"We received information at 3:40 PM. This is a four-storey building, which is 25 square yards in area. So far, 7 people have been rescued. They are out of danger. The rescue operation is ongoing... All agencies are present at the scene; ambulances and Delhi Fire Service staff are deployed. MCD officials, DM, and everyone are present at the scene, Meena said.

Senior Fire Officer Manish Kumar said some people were believed to be trapped underneath the debris."Our control room received information at 3:30 PM... It is being said that some people are trapped underneath. Rescue operations are ongoing," he added.

Satya Niketan building collapse

This tragic incident comes a month after a devastating building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. The collapse took place on September 6, 2026, in which a roughly 50-year-old, five-storey building being used as a boys’ PG accommodation led to seven people being killed, including five students, and several others were injured. Delhi Police arrested building owner Hariram Gupta, his wife Urmila Gupta and their son Mahesh Gupta. Police later arrested labour contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu Lovneesh in connection with the case.