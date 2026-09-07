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Delhi: Satya Niketan building collapse death toll reaches five

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Delhi Building Collapse: CM Rekha Gupta orders structural audits, action against officials; traffic advisory issued

CM Gupta directed mandatory structural audits, stating that the government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, is formulating a policy requiring periodic structural audits and safety certifications for all buildings meant for public use.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 10:03 AM IST

Delhi Building Collapse: CM Rekha Gupta orders structural audits, action against officials; traffic advisory issued
Delhi Building Collapse: CM Rekha Gupta orders structural audits, action against officials; traffic advisory issued (Source: ANI)
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday visited the site of the building collapse in Satya Niketan for the second time and took stock of the ongoing situation and rescue operations. She said the Satya Niketan building collapse was caused by the owner’s negligence, with waterlogging in the basement weakening the structure. Action would be taken against the owner, she said, while warning that unsafe structures in the area would be demolished.

An FIR has been registered against the building owner, while strict action will be taken against MCD officials found responsible. 

Satya Niketan building collapse: What CM Rekha Gupta said

CM Gupta directed mandatory structural audits, stating that the government, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, is formulating a policy requiring periodic structural audits and safety certifications for all buildings meant for public use.  She said the government is working on safety certification mandatory for buildings aged 20, 30 or 40 years. She said buildings without a valid structural safety report would not be allowed to operate public facilities such as PG accommodations, nursing homes, schools or other services.

She has ordered the immediate sealing of buildings with fifth floors and directed intensive inspections of nearby PGs and buildings, with violations leading to sealing.

The authorities will not allow people, particularly students, to reside in unsafe paying guest accommodations. Strict instructions had been issued to officials and the Municipal Corporation to ensure that students affected by the incident do not face any hardship, with the government committed to providing them all necessary facilities.

She asserted that government officials found responsible for negligence, oversight failures, or other lapses will face strict action. The government has said action against responsible officials will be taken immediately and no one will be spared. 

Taking stock of the tragedy, CM Gupta said that approximately 80% of the debris has been cleared, with only the rubble from the basement remaining. She said water had accumulated in the basement and, combined with ongoing repair work on the old structure, contributed to the building’s collapse.

Gupta said 12 people have been recovered so far, of whom six have died, and six are in stable condition. The situation is being closely monitored by Health Minister JP Nadda and the Union Home Minister, while the Prime Minister is also providing guidance, she said.  An alternative accommodation has been arranged for people evacuated from the affected building. The government is ensuring that the evacuated students’ immediate needs are met. She said that the officials are in touch with the parents of students affected by the tragedy and are supporting them. 

Traffic advisory issued

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory, saying traffic movement has been affected on several key routes as rescue and relief operations continue at the site. In a post on X, Officials aid, "TRAFFIC ALERT | SATYA NIKETAN Following a building collapse at Satya Niketan Market, South Campus, rescue and relief operations are underway. Emergency teams are working at the spot. Traffic movement is affected on routes from Safdarjung Hospital towards Dhaula Kuan, RTR, and Benito Juarez Marg AVOID THESE STRETCHES, IF POSSIBLE. Use alternate routes and follow the directions of traffic personnel. Please do not stop, park or crowd near the incident site. Keep the way clear for ambulances and rescue vehicles. Your cooperation can help save lives."

Satya Niketan building collapse: What happened

A five-storey building being used as a student PG accommodation collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, near Delhi University’s South Campus, around 1:30 pm on Sunday, September 6. Several people were trapped under the rubble as the 50-year-old structure collapsed. Repair or renovation work was reportedly underway when it collapsed.

So far, six people have died, while several others were rescued and taken for treatment. The incident has raised fresh concerns over the safety of PG accommodations and the enforcement of building and fire-safety rules in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives, terming the incident as "distressing." “The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” the Prime Minister's office said in a post on X. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and said authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap.

 

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