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Delhi Building Collapse: 2 dead, several feared trapped in Chawri Bazaar; rescue operation underway

2 dead, 1 injured after 3-storey under-construction building collapses in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar Gali Sitara near metro station, several feared trapped. 160-year-old Chandni Chowk Town Hall also collapses.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 12:11 PM IST

Delhi Building Collapse: 2 dead, several feared trapped in Chawri Bazaar; rescue operation underway
Delhi building collapse
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Two persons died while another was injured after three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday morning.

More people were feared trapped under debris, officials reportedly said. Incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazaar Metro station, according to PTI news agency.

Rescue operation underway in Gali Sitara Near Metro Station

At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, have been rushed to spot with senior officers supervising rescue operation, officials was quoted as saying.

Incident comes amid Diwali rush in Old Delhi area, where wholesale markets such as Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazaar see massive footfall of shoppers.

In Chandni Chowk, meanwhile, more than 160-year-old Town Hall — a Grade-I protected heritage building owned by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has also collapsed. The collapse has left facade, first floor, roof, walls of main entrance porch and clock mounted above it collapsed.

Historic building is owned by very civic body responsible for protecting and maintaining heritage structures across Delhi.

Complex, which has remained largely unused since MCD shifted its headquarters from this very building in 2011-12, has dilapidated corridors, damaged windows, peeling plaster and blocked passageways.

Second Collapse: 160-year-old Chandni Chowk Town Hall collapses

Last month, four people, including two children, died after five-storey residential building collapsed in Delhi's Seemapuri area. Eight people suffered injuries in incident.

Delhi building collapses have become frequent during monsoon and festive season due to old structures, illegal construction and lack of maintenance.

In Chawri Bazaar, narrow lanes make rescue operations difficult. Fire department teams are using manual removal and small machinery to clear debris.

Officials said identity of deceased is being ascertained. Injured person has been rushed to nearby hospital.

MCD officials have been asked to submit report on both collapses. Locals allege illegal construction was going on in Gali Sitara building without proper safety measures.

Chawri Bazaar is densely populated area with many old buildings over 80-100 years old. Many have been converted into warehouses and shops without structural audit.

Town Hall collapse has raised questions over MCD's heritage conservation. Building was once pride of Delhi but has been left to decay for over decade. Heritage experts had warned earlier that building needed urgent restoration

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