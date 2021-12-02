Delhi breathes 'very poor' quality air on Thursday, records worst November air in years

National Capital Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday morning with an overall AQI at 312, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

In view of the poor air quality, SAFAR has issued an advisory to avoid outdoor physical activity and prolonged exertion. To control the situation the Delhi government has put a ban on all construction activities in the national capital till further orders. The schools in Delhi however reopened on November 29 after a short closure due to high air pollution levels in the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has asked the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to respond to the ongoing construction at the Central Vista project site despite a ban by Thursday. "We will ask the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to issue a notice to the CPWD, asking it the reason for continuing the construction work despite restrictions because of air pollution," Rai said.

On Thursday morning Delhi was on the list of the world's most polluted cities with an AQI of 382, as per IQAir, a website that tracks air pollution worldwide. Kolkata registered to be the third most polluted city worldwide with an AQI of 189 as per the list.

According to official data, Delhi recorded its worst November air in at least six years in 2021. The city recorded 11 days of 'severe' pollution, up from 10 days in November 2016. The data also showed that there was not even one 'good' day of air quality throughout the month.

Experts blame the burning of crop stubble in neighbouring states and firecrackers for the alarming levels of pollution in November. The numbers are the worst Delhi has seen since 2015, when the Central Pollution Control Board started recording air quality data.