Delhi breathes 'very poor' category air today with AQI at 330, SC calls for advance preventive steps

The air quality of Delhi remains in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Though there is a slight improvement from yesterday's score of 361, today the AQI stands at 330.

Looking at the pollution level, the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3. However, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi will resume physical classes from November 29, the decision regarding this was taken by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Wednesday called for advance preventive steps to deal with the situation and asked the Centre and all the affected states to continue with measures already suggested to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The SC also wondered what signal the country is sending to the world with the national capital hit by air pollution.

Delhi had been reporting 'very poor' air quality for the past 10 consecutive days, barring Wednesday when the national capital's AQI was recorded at 280 in the 'poor' category. An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The PM 10 levels were recorded at 58 in the 'satisfactory' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 38 in the 'satisfactory' category on Wednesday. PM2.5 pollutants are microparticles that are 2.5 microns or smaller in size. Due to their small size, they are considered especially dangerous to human health because they bypass many of our body's defenses.