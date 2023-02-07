Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Jodhpur after passenger falls ill, dies later

A passenger on an IndiGo flight on Tuesday who was travelling to Delhi made an emergency landing at the airport in Jodhpur. The flight had taken off from Jeddah. A 61-year-old passenger named Mitra Bano was rushed to the Goyal Hospital and Research Center in Jodhpur, per the reports.

However, medical staff reported that Bano had been brought to the hospital dead. Hazaribagh in Jammu and Kashmir was home to Mitra Bano. A doctor on board reportedly assisted the crew in giving the passenger immediate first aid, according to a statement from IndiGo. Additionally, the airlines sent their condolences to Mitra Bano's family and friends.

Mir Muzaffar, Bano's son, was with her when the plane touched down in Jodhpur at 11 a.m. According to sources at the airport, the woman's condition worsened during the flight, leading to the emergency landing, India Today reported.

Mir, the woman's son, claimed that his mother had never been ill before. Her blood pressure, sugar, and use of medications were all normal. He travelled to Saudi Arabia happily, not anticipating that this would occur in the middle of the trip. The mother experienced severe pain during the flight home, which led to an emergency landing. The mother reportedly experienced a cardiac arrest.

Mir lives in the Amirabad Talal area of Jammu and Kashmir and runs his company there. He had just returned from a trip to Saudi Arabia with his mother, along with his brother and father.

Only a few weeks prior, a 60-year-old passenger on an IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi began bleeding in midair, prompting officials to make an emergency landing at the Indore airport. However, medical staff at a nearby hospital pronounced him dead. The traveller was a Noida resident.