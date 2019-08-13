Headlines

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Nitin Gadkari aborts take-off after plane develops snag

The pilot of the flight aborted the take-off after detecting a serious error. All the passengers, including Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who was also on-board the flight, have been de-boarded.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 10:40 AM IST

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur, having Union Minister Nitin Gadkari among the passengers, returned to taxiway from runway after the aircraft detected serious. 

The pilot aborted the take-off after detecting a 'serious error'. All the passengers, including Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who was also on-board the flight, have been de-boarded.

According to the official, the pilot detected an error while the aircraft was taxiing, after which the pilot aborted take-off and the flight returned to the taxiway.

The pilot then made an announcement asking all passengers to de-board from the aircraft. Passengers are currently waiting at Nagpur airport for further announcements, the official mentioned.
A statement from IndiGo on the matter is awaited. 

(More details awaited...)

