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Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, carrying 103 passengers, diverted to Lucknow after midair smoke warning

Flight 6E6504, carrying 103 passengers and six crew members, landed safely at Lucknow Airport at 6:29 pm. The aircraft was received by emergency response teams as a precautionary measure following the alert.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 09:54 PM IST

Delhi-bound IndiGo flight, carrying 103 passengers, diverted to Lucknow after midair smoke warning
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An IndiGo flight from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow on Tuesday evening after a smoke warning was detected in the aircraft's cargo hold, prompting authorities to activate emergency protocols at the airport.

Flight 6E6504, carrying 103 passengers and six crew members, landed safely at Lucknow Airport at 6:29 pm. The aircraft was received by emergency response teams as a precautionary measure following the alert.

Lucknow Airport immediately activated its full emergency preparedness plan, deploying fire and rescue teams, ambulances, medical staff, security personnel and terminal support to ensure the safe handling of the aircraft and to assist passengers and crew.

In a separate incident earlier this month, an Air India Express flight from Varanasi to Delhi made a precautionary landing at Lucknow airport on the morning of September 3 after a smoke detection alarm was triggered in the cargo hold, sources said.

However, initial inspections found no signs of smoke or fire.

Flight IX 1253, carrying 155 passengers, took off from Varanasi at around 8 am. Shortly after departure, the cargo hold smoke alarm was triggered, prompting the pilot to contact Lucknow Air Traffic Control and request permission for an emergency landing.

The aircraft landed safely at Lucknow airport at 8:52 am, after which emergency teams, fire brigade personnel and technical experts rushed to the spot. All passengers and crew were deplaned by 9:02 am, sources said.

An Air India Express spokesperson said the crew diverted the flight to Lucknow as a precautionary measure after detecting a technical issue, prioritising passenger safety.

The airline said passengers were given refreshments and an alternate aircraft was being arranged on priority to fly them to Delhi.

The aircraft was moved to a hangar for inspection. Initial checks found no smoke or fire, and a probe is underway to find what triggered the alarm, sources said.

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