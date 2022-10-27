Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight gets hit by bird mid-air, lands safely after inspection | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

After being hit by a bird, a Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight successfully landed, and all of the passengers departed. On Thursday, a bird struck an Akasa Air flight headed for Delhi during the rise, causing damage to the radome. The airline said that the aircraft was set up for a thorough examination and that this had delayed the ensuing trip.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1333 flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi on October 27 suffered a bird-hit. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers were deboarded. As a result, the aircraft has been positioned for a detailed inspection. The subsequent flight has been impacted and our customer service team is assisting passengers and arrangements are being made to accommodate their journeys," said a spokesperson for Akasa Air.

During the climb, the flight was hit by a bird at the height of 1900 feets. Aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday informed in a statement, "Today, Akasa B-737-8 (Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi."

READ | Fixed deposit vs Liquid funds: Which investment strategy is better?

Earlier, on October 14, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was forced to turn around and head back to Mumbai after being hit by a bird. The airline had reported that the plane had made a safe return and had landed in Mumbai. All of the passengers disembarked once the plane touched down safely in Mumbai. After a thorough and detailed inspection, the aircraft was later returned to service.

What is radome?

The antenna and mmWave Radar sensors are protected by a radome (radar dome), which is an electromagnetically transparent shield. It provides a structural weatherproof covering that shields the mmWave antenna and electronics from the effects of the outside environment, such as rain, sunlight, and wind.

The radome (radar + dome) is the official term for the aircraft's nose. Weather radar is housed on the aircraft's nose, protected by radome assemblies. Weather radars use a range of frequencies, which the radome assembly should effectively permit to pass through for the equipment to function as intended.

READ | Goa Police inducts bullet-proof Toyota Fortuner SUVs, to help in VIP movement

(With inputs from IANS)







