Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney makes emergency landing in Kolkata after passenger falls ill

Representational Image

An Air India flight from Sydney to Delhi made an emergency landing in Kolkata on Wednesday after a 50-year-old passenger complained of shortness of breath, according to airport officials.

The flight with 159 passengers onboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4.50 PM till 6.50 PM before leaving for the national capital.

The flyer was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they added.

In July, Air India Express's flight from Calicut to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was noticed in the cabin mid-flight, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials.

Authorities claimed that one of the vents in the forward galley was the source of the burning smell; as a result, the pilots diverted the aircraft to Muscat, where it made a safe landing. Officials stated that the event is being investigated by the DGCA.

Tata Group-owned Air India maintains a fleet of 113 planes that operate over 500 daily flights, its statement noted.

READ|