Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney makes emergency landing in Kolkata after passenger falls ill

The flight with 159 passengers onboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4.50 PM till 6.50 PM

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

Delhi-bound Air India flight from Sydney makes emergency landing in Kolkata after passenger falls ill
Representational Image

An Air India flight from Sydney to Delhi made an emergency landing in Kolkata on Wednesday after a 50-year-old passenger complained of shortness of breath, according to airport officials.

The flight with 159 passengers onboard was at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport for two hours from 4.50 PM till 6.50 PM before leaving for the national capital.

The flyer was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they added.

In July, Air India Express's flight from Calicut to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was noticed in the cabin mid-flight, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials.

Authorities claimed that one of the vents in the forward galley was the source of the burning smell; as a result, the pilots diverted the aircraft to Muscat, where it made a safe landing. Officials stated that the event is being investigated by the DGCA.

Tata Group-owned Air India maintains a fleet of 113 planes that operate over 500 daily flights, its statement noted.

READ| 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two earthquakes in span of one hour hit J&K's Katra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.