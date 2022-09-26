Search icon
Delhi-bound Air India flight forced to land in Kannur after bird strike

The flight with 135 passengers on board had taken off from Kozhikode and landed in Kannur after a bird hit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

File Photo | Representational

An Air India flight enroute to Delhi was forced to land at the Kannur International Airport on Monday due to a bird-hit soon after take-off.

"It was a case of bird-hit and the aircraft was grounded for checks and maintenance," said a spokesperson of the airlines, Air India.

The flight with 135 passengers on board had taken off from Kozhikode and landed in Kannur, sources at the airport were quoted as saying by PTI. 

“Out of 135 passengers, 85 were from Kozhikode and 50 from Kannur. All of them were safe,” airport SHO said. 

Airlines made arrangements for accommodating the passengers bound overseas on other flights, he said. 

Delhi-bound passengers were accommodated in two hotels in Kannur. Their travel arrangements would be made on Tuesday.

