Delhi borders, restaurants, malls, places of worship will open from tomorrow: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that Delhi borders will be open from tomorrow.

This comes after Supreme Court on Thursday directed the officials of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana to conduct a meeting over the border issue. The top court of the country asked the state governments to arrive at a decision regarding interstate transport between Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. It urged the respective governments to take a final call within a week.

As of now, security personnel is checking identity cards and passes of people during the movement of vehicles on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway and Delhi-Gurugram border. Movement is allowed only for essential service providers and people with passes.

Moreover, Kejriwal said that Delhi hospitals will be available for people of Delhi only, while only central hospitals will remain open for all.

"By the end of the month of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds," Kejriwal added.

He also stated that private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents.

As a precautionary measure, Kejriwal proposed that elderly people should have minimum interaction with their family members & others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to coronavirus.

He also said that all restaurants, malls and places of worship will open in the national caapital tomorrow. However, hotels and banquet halls will remain closed.

In the national capital, there are 16229 active COVID-19 cases, 761 people have died and 10,664 people have recovered.