Delhi: Body found in Moriwala Bagh; head severed, dogs and mongoose were trying to eat corpse

Delhi: The police haven't identified the person yet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 06:45 AM IST

Delhi news: The man haven't been identified yet. (Representational)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a body was found in northwest Delhi's Moriwala Bagh. The corpse was in a decomposed state.

The police received the information of a body lying in Teachers Park in Nimri Colony under Bharat Nagar Police Station.

The body is of a man. The police said the body was at least four weeks old and was highly decomposed.

The head was found separated from the body, and dogs and mongooses were eating the corpse. The head could have been separated due to the bad condition of the body.

The police haven't identified the person yet. 

They are investigating the case, IANS reported. 

Delhi man who killed live-in partner lived with wife and kids, tried to chop up body; faced six criminal cases

The incident took place amid the Delhi Police's search for the body parts of Shraddha Walkar, a Maharashtra woman allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

