Delhi: Body found in Moriwala Bagh; head severed, dogs and mongoose were trying to eat corpse

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 06:45 AM IST

Delhi news: The man haven't been identified yet. (Representational)

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a body was found in northwest Delhi's Moriwala Bagh. The corpse was in a decomposed state.

The police received the information of a body lying in Teachers Park in Nimri Colony under Bharat Nagar Police Station.

The body is of a man. The police said the body was at least four weeks old and was highly decomposed.

The head was found separated from the body, and dogs and mongooses were eating the corpse. The head could have been separated due to the bad condition of the body.

The police haven't identified the person yet.

They are investigating the case, IANS reported.

