Delhi: Body chopped in three pieces found following arrest of two men on terror charges

Representational Image

Delhi Police Special Cell retrieved a corpse hacked into three parts near the Bhalswa Dairy area on Saturday, authorities said. Two people detained for potential terror connections had revealed the corpse had been hacked into three parts.

On Thursday, Uttarakhand resident Jagjit Singh (29) alias Jagga alias Yaqub and Jahangirpuri resident Naushad (56) were detained for suspected anti-national activities.

The Special Cell found two hand grenades in their Bhalswa Dairy rental on Friday.

"The disclosures made by the accused led the police to their rented accommodation at Shradha Nand Colony under the Bhalswa Dairy police station area. Two hand grenades were recovered from their room," a police official said.

"Traces of human blood were also found by the forensic team," the officer said.

Three firearms and 22 rounds were reportedly found by the police. The pair was taken into jail by the police on Friday and will remain there for the next 14 days.

The authorities claim that Naushad is a member of the Pakistani terrorist group Harkat-ul-Ansar, which has a major presence in the Kashmir region. Two separate murder convictions resulted in life sentences, while a conviction under the Explosives Act brought a 10-year jail term. They say Jagjit Singh belongs to the dangerous Bambiha gang.

"Jagjit has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand," the officer said.

(With inputs from IANS)