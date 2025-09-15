Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi BMW Crash: Why victim Navjot Singh was taken 19 km away instead of nearby hospital, wife alleges in FIR

According to her FIR statement, Kaur told police that after the crash, she begged the driver several times to take them to a nearby hospital, so her husband could get immediate treatment, but her pleas were ignored.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 02:29 PM IST

Delhi BMW Crash: Why victim Navjot Singh was taken 19 km away instead of nearby hospital, wife alleges in FIR
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Union Finance Ministry, died yesterday after a BMW hit his two-wheeler near the Delhi Cantonment metro station. Mr Singh and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara when the crash took place. The fresh details alleged that the victim's wife pleaded with the accused, Gaganpreet, to take them to the nearest hospital after the accident, but was instead taken 19 km away from the accident spot. 

BMW car crash: What did Navjot Singh's wife allege in the FIR?

According to her FIR statement, Kaur told police that after the crash, she begged the driver several times to take them to a nearby hospital, so her husband could get immediate treatment, but her pleas were ignored. Instead, she said, the accused placed them in a van and drove them to a small hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 19 km away. "I repeatedly requested the lady (accused) to take my husband to the nearest hospital, as my husband needs immediate first aid. But she deliberately did not take my husband to the nearest hospital and instead took him to a faraway hospital known to them. My husband had to wait too long on a stretcher there," Kaur stated in her complaint.

Navjot Singh and his wife, Sandeep, were rushed to Neulife Hospital after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding BMW near Dhaula Kuan. According to NDTV, Nulife Hospital is co-owned by Gaganpreet's family. Her father is among the three partners who own it, according to sources. Navjot's son, Navnoor, questioned why his parents were taken to a hospital so far from the accident site, suggesting that timely medical attention might have saved his father's life. Gaganpreet and her husband, Parikshit, who own a leather products business, were admitted to the same hospital and later arrested. They face charges of culpable homicide and rash driving, among others. The hospital stated that Navjot was brought dead and claimed to have followed all medico-legal protocols.

BMW car driver Gaganpreet in police custody

Delhi Cantt Police Station reached Neulife Hospital in Mukherjee Nagar, where the BMW driver, Gaganpreet, and her husband were admitted. Gaganpreet was later arrested. The police received calls about a traffic jam around midday and found the BMW on its side and the motorcycle near the divider. Eyewitnesses stated that the BMW, driven by a woman, hit the motorcycle from behind, where Navjot Singh and his wife were riding. Doctors later declared Singh dead, while his wife remains under treatment. The BMW driver and her husband, residents of Gurugram, also sustained injuries in the accident and are currently admitted to the hospital. Police said their statements are yet to be recorded due to their medical condition.

