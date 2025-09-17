Delhi BMW crash: Husband of accused Gaganpreet Kaur makes SHOCKING revelation, says, 'cannot explain...'

3 Days after Dhaula Kuan BMW car crash, claiming life of Navjyot Singh and severly injuring his wife, the Delhi police have recorded the statement of the husband of accused Gaganpreet Kaur. What did he said?

3 Days after Dhaula Kuan BMW car crash, claiming life of Navjyot Singh and severly injuring his wife, the Delhi police have recorded the statement of the husband of accused Gaganpreet Kaur. Husband Parikshit Makkar, their two children and house help were present in the car, when Gaganpreet Kaur was driving BMW that hit Navjot Singh's two-wheeler.

In his statement, Parikshit Makkar said that he could not explain how the accident happened, but he revealed that after the accident, Gaganpreet told him that she was taking Navjyot Singh to a hospital by taxi. Parikshit said that he followed them in another cab. He also mentioned that Gaganpreet called her father, who later reached the hospital, as India Today reported.

Gaganpreet Kaur arrested

In the BMW crash case, accused Gaganpreet Kaur has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death due to negligence, rash driving, and destruction of evidence. She has been sent to two day judicial custody after being discharged from hospital.

Victim's wife Sandeep alleged that her husband suffered severe head and leg injuries, and she repeatedly asked Gaganpreet and her husband to take them to the nearest hospital for urgent treatment. However the couple instead took him to a small private hospital Nulife Hospital in north Delhi, far away from the accident site, The hospital is said to be owned by a relative of Gaganpreet. However, Gaganpreet, who was a resident of Gurugram, in her defence said that she panicked and only knew about that hospital.

However, as per Police sources there could be a possibility of tampering with the medical reports of the accused woman who underwent treatment at the hospital.