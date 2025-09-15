Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver who killed Finance ministry official taken into custody

The accused was discharged from the hospital and taken into custody for further investigation and legal action. Earlier, an FIR was registered by Delhi Police in the BMW-motorcycle accident that occurred on Sunday near Dhaula Kuan on Ring Road.

The Delhi Police has taken Gaganpreet, the accused in the Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case, into custody from Nulife Hospital, GTB Nagar on Monday. She was discharged from the hospital and taken into custody for further investigation and legal action, said Delhi Police. Earlier, an FIR was registered by Delhi Police in the BMW-motorcycle accident that occurred on Sunday near Dhaula Kuan on Ring Road, which resulted in the death of the motorcycle rider. The woman injured in the accident, who also lost her husband, recorded her statement with the police, alleging that she repeatedly pleaded with the woman driving the BMW to take them to the nearest hospital. Still, they were instead taken to a distant hospital deliberately.

The case was registered under FIR No. 240/25, sections 281, 125B, 105, and 238 BNS. In her statement, the woman alleged that the blue BMW was being driven at a high speed, causing it to overturn on the road. She said that immediately after the collision, she began to lose consciousness and everything went dark. She further stated that a woman and a male driver placed her and her husband into a van-like vehicle and started taking them somewhere else. She alleged that despite her repeated requests to be taken to the nearest hospital for urgent first aid, especially since her husband was unconscious at the time, they were taken to a small hospital far away instead. Upon learning later, she said the BMW driver had taken them to a small hospital in GTB Nagar, where they were kept waiting on a stretcher outside for an extended period. She added that her requests to be taken to a closer hospital were ignored.



The woman said the driver of the BMW identified herself as Gagan Preet Kaur. She clearly remembered that the blue BMW, bearing registration number 0008, overturned on the road during the incident. She also mentioned that her son and other family members eventually arrived at the GTB Nagar hospital, from where she was later transferred to Venkateshwar Hospital. The woman alleged that the accident happened when the large blue BMW, driven recklessly and at high speed, collided with their motorcycle from behind. Both she and her husband were thrown onto the road. Her husband sustained serious injuries to his head and face, while she suffered multiple fractures in her hands and legs, along with a head injury requiring 14 stitches.



