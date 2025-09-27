Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court

A Delhi court granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the BMW crash case, while also raising serious questions over possible medical negligence at the scene. As conditions, Kaur has been directed to surrender her passport and appear at every hearing.

ANI

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 08:25 PM IST

Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the BMW crash case, while also raising serious questions over possible medical negligence at the scene. The Patiala House Court, presided over by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Garg, granted bail on a bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the same amount. As conditions, Kaur has been directed to surrender her passport, appear at every hearing, and not contact staff members of Nulife Hospital or witness Gulfam.

Why court gave Gaganpreet Kaur bail?

Before pronouncing the bail order, the court questioned medical negligence and stated that an ambulance arrived within seconds and remained on site for 30 seconds. However, they did not take the injured to the hospital, even though they had no emergency assignment and were heading to the Army Base Hospital, the nearest hospital. Hence, it further asked the police, 'What should be done with this ambulance?' Are they not accused of the offence of death due to a negligent act?

Later, the Court also observed that the Ambulance with a paramedic was duty-bound to take the injured to the hospital. The Paramedics inquired of the bystanders whether anybody wanted help, the Court observed. However, the Patiala court also questioned why the best-equipped vehicle was present, but the Ambulance left the spot within 30 seconds. Is it not the medical negligence?

Earlier, on September 25, the court had reserved the order on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur. During the hearing, the court looked at the CCTV footage and heard the arguements of the counsel. During the bail hearing, SPP Atul Shrivastava submitted that there are more than a dozen hospitals available at lesser distance. However, the accused took the injured person to a hospital far away. Nulife is a small nursing home. The SPP also argued that the car's speed was high, as evidenced by its condition. The maximum speed on the stretch is 50 km per hour, as submitted by SPP.

He also said that the vehicle was travelling at high speed and hit the bike. Additionally, he also submitted that Nulife Hospital is a Nursing home, which is meant for subsequent care, and hospitals are meant for initial treatment. But advocate Pradeep Rana, along with Advocate Gagan Bhatnagar, Abhishek Rana, Counsel for the accused, submitted that in not a single frame of footage was the motorcycle of the deceased ahead of the car.It was submitted that when the car collided with the footpath and overturned, the bike followed the vehicle. Both were at the same speed. However, advocate Pradeep Rana argued that the driver had no knowledge that the bike was following and would collide with the car. Gaganpreet Kaur did not know; therefore, there is no intention. Hence, there is no ground to invoke Section 304 IPC (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder). 

