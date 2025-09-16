Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver sent to 2-day judicial custody, court issues notice on bail plea

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Akanksha Singh remanded Gaganpreet Kaur, who is to be produced before the court on September 17.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 08:11 AM IST

Delhi's Patiala House court on Monday remanded Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in the Delhi BMW crash, to two days' judicial custody. She was produced at the judge's residence by the Delhi Police. The court has issued notice on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Akanksha Singh remanded Gaganpreet Kaur, who is to be produced before the court on September 17.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa appeared for the accused. Advocate Ishan Dewan appeared for the victims. It was also said that there are many contradictions in the facts.

Counsel for the accused opposed the judicial remand application. Senior advocate submitted that there was a delay of 10 hours in the registration of the FIR.

A bail application has been filed on behalf of Gaganpreet Kaur. The court issued a notice to the Delhi police. The court also list the bail application for hearing on September 17. She is also to be produced on the next date.

The BMW car rammed into a motorcycle on Sunday. The motorcycle also hit a bus on the left during the impact. Navjot Singh, an employee of the Ministry of Finance and a resident of Hari Nagar, was declared dead. His wife sustained multiple fractures and head injuries.

Deceased Navjot's advocate, Ishan Dewan, told ANI, "... The police demanded judicial custody and not police custody. The court has granted judicial custody for two days. The lawyer of the accused has moved a bail application today... What is important right now is that the unfortunate incident that has happened should not happen again... We will present all facts in the court..." 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

