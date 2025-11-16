FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Blast: Who is Dr Priyanka Sharma? Haryana woman doctor linked to 'white collar' terror module detained in J-K

Days after a blast near the iconic Red Fort, a link to a "white-collar terror network" has surfaced in which the probe agencies have detained a woman doctor from Haryana, posted at a government medical college in south Kashmir. The investigators traced links of a 'white collar' terror module with links extending from Jammu Kashmir to New Delhi, according to India Today. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

Delhi Blast: Who is Dr Priyanka Sharma? Haryana woman doctor linked to 'white collar' terror module detained in J-K
Days after a blast near the iconic Red Fort, a link to a "white-collar terror network" has surfaced in which the probe agencies have detained a woman doctor from Haryana, posted at a government medical college in south Kashmir. The investigators traced links of a 'white collar' terror module with links extending from Jammu Kashmir to New Delhi, according to India Today. 

Who is Dr Priyanka Sharma?

Dr Priyanka Sharma, a doctor from Haryana, has been detained in Anantnag, south Kashmir, for questioning in connection with a "white-collar" terror module. The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Counter-Intelligence teams raided her rented accommodation and seized a mobile phone and SIM card for forensic analysis. Her name surfaced after the arrest of Adeel, a former staff member at Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, whose interrogation pointed to individuals allegedly providing logistical and financial support to the module. 

Following leads from Kashmir, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating around 200 Kashmiri-origin medical students and doctors in Uttar Pradesh. The ATS has contacted colleges and universities in Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Saharanpur, and other cities as part of the probe into a "white-collar" terror module. Several doctors have been detained from Haryana, and others from Al-Falah University in Faridabad, suspected of links to terror groups. 

Delhi blast investigation: What we know so far

Delhi Police and central agencies are investigating a blast near Red Fort that killed 13 people. So far, three men, including two doctors from Al Falah University in Haryana, were detained during coordinated raids in Dhauj, Nuh, and nearby areas. Meanwhile, a breakthrough has been achieved in the case, with intelligence agencies uncovering a Rs 20 lakh fund trail linked to three doctors, Umar, Muzammil, and Shaheen. Intelligence sources on Sunday said that the amount is suspected to have been routed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through a hawala network.

Also, Delhi Police sources on Sunday confirmed that three cartridges recovered from the site, two live and one empty, were of 9mm calibre, a firearm type prohibited for civilian possession and used by security forces. The discovery of the 9mm cartridges adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation, as officials probe the source of the ammunition and whether it was linked to any terror or criminal network. Security agencies examined CCTV footage and gathered forensic evidence from the blast site.
On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.On Saturday, Delhi Police registered a fresh FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy in the Red Fort blast investigation, officials said.The new FIR comes days after the car blast near the historic Red Fort area on November 10 killed 12 people.Further, security around the Red Fort has been heightened in the wake of the blast, with authorities maintaining a strict vigil over entry points and surrounding areas.

(With inputs from ANI)

