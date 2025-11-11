Delhi Blast: US, UK issues travel advisory to citizens, urges them to avoid THESE places; check details

The UK and the US governments have issued a travel advisory for its citizens against all travel to parts of India, a day after an explosion inside a moving car outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in New Delhi on Monday. They have urged citizens to avoid traveling to affected areas.

The UK and the US governments have issued a travel advisory in the wake of the blast

The UK and the US governments have issued a travel advisory for its citizens against all travel to parts of India, a day after an explosion inside a moving car outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in New Delhi on Monday.

United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued the advisory on its website on Monday, which stated, “There has been an explosion at the Red Fort (Lal Qila) Metro Station, New Delhi. If you’re in the immediate area, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local media.”

The UK government has advised travelers to remain cautious and abide by the guidance issued by the local authorities.

According to a PTI report, The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FDCO) has advised against all travel within 10km of the India-Pakistan border. In the wake of the incident, the Wagah-Attari border crossing is closed. Travel has been restricted to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (including Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the city of Srinagar and the Jammu-Srinagar national highway), except for: travel by air to and from the city of Jammu, travel within the city of Jammu. However, essential travel to the state of Manipur including the capital, Imphal, is allowed.

Apart from the UK, the US embassy in India has issued a security alert.

In a statement, the US government extended its condolences to the family of the victims. “Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” it said. The American government urged citizens to avoid the affected areas, including Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, and to “avoid crowds… monitor local media for updates” and “stay alert in locations frequented by tourists”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies are investigating the explosion to determine its cause and motive.Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening.