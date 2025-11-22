FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi blast UPDATE: Kashmiri PhD student from IIT Kanpur goes MISSING, probe underway as links with Dr Shahen, Dr Parvez Ansari found...

A PHD student from IIT Kanpur, has come under probe agencies scanner in Delhi blast case, after links between him and Dr. Shaheen and Dr. Parvez Ansari were discovered. He has been missing from past 15 days, which led probe agencies to reach IIT Kanpur campus to collect information.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 02:55 PM IST

A PHD student from IIT Kanpur, has come under probe agencies scanner in Delhi blast case, after links between him and Dr. Shaheen and Dr. Parvez Ansari were discovered. He has been missing from past 15 days, which led probe agencies to reach IIT Kanpur campus to collect information.

Security agencis are carrying out government-directed verification drive of Kashmiri students studying in various institutions. The officials discovered that two students were found missing, one from a private institution and another from IIT Kanpur. The student from the private institute had informed authorities before leaving home for vacation, the IIT scholar has gone missing. 

Who is this student?

The Kashmiri student is a research scholar, pursuing his PhD from IIT Kanpur, enrolling in 2019.Now agencies are trying to find his location. The agencies obtained documents related to the scholar from the institute administration and also interacted with his professor to understand his academic activities and recent behaviour.

IT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agarwal confirmed that the institute is cooperating with the inquiry. “Information about the student is being gathered. He is currently away, and we are collecting details from other faculty members as well,” he said.

