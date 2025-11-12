INDIA

Delhi blast suspect Dr Muzammil makes BIG confession: Recced Red Fort week ago, planned blast on January 26

SHOCKING update in Delhi Blast Case: Key suspect Dr Muzammil confesses that he and his associate, Umar, had conducted a reconnaissance of the Red Fort just a week before the deadly explosion that killed 9. They initially planned to carry out a high-profile attack around January 26.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source