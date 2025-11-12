FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BAD news for Virat Kohli fans! No IPL in Bengaluru: RCB home matches set to move out from Chinnaswamy Stadium to...

Delhi blast suspect Dr Muzammil makes BIG confession: Recced Red Fort week ago, planned blast on January 26

Trump's BIG U-turn on H-1B visa, says this about foreign talent, unemployed American

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS 27; Here's all you need to know

Dharmendra shares special message for his fans after getting discharged from Mumbai hospital, will continue to...

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 out at upsc.gov.in: Check name-wise list, steps to download merit list

Bengaluru Weather: IMD predicts light to heavy rain in these districts for next few days

Dharmendra health update: Veteran superstar DISCHARGED, Bobby Deol takes early morning exit from Breach Candy Hospital, ambulance reaches Juhu home

CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card likely to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Check full schedule, other details

School holiday on November 12: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today; Check state-wise list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BAD news for Virat Kohli fans! No IPL in Bengaluru: RCB home matches set to move out from Chinnaswamy Stadium to...

BAD news for Virat Kohli fans! No IPL in Bengaluru: RCB home matches set to move

Trump's BIG U-turn on H-1B visa, says this about foreign talent, unemployed American

Trump's BIG U-turn on H-1B visa, says this about foreign talent, unemployed Amer

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS 27; Here's all you need to know

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi blast suspect Dr Muzammil makes BIG confession: Recced Red Fort week ago, planned blast on January 26

SHOCKING update in Delhi Blast Case: Key suspect Dr Muzammil confesses that he and his associate, Umar, had conducted a reconnaissance of the Red Fort just a week before the deadly explosion that killed 9. They initially planned to carry out a high-profile attack around January 26.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

Delhi blast suspect Dr Muzammil makes BIG confession: Recced Red Fort week ago, planned blast on January 26
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

SHOCKING update in Delhi Blast Case: Key suspect Dr Muzammil confesses that he and his associate, Umar, had conducted a reconnaissance of the Red Fort just a week before the deadly explosion that killed 13. They initially planned to carry out a high-profile attack around January 26, India’s Republic Day, as NDTV reported.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BAD news for Virat Kohli fans! No IPL in Bengaluru: RCB home matches set to move out from Chinnaswamy Stadium to...
BAD news for Virat Kohli fans! No IPL in Bengaluru: RCB home matches set to move
Delhi blast suspect Dr Muzammil makes BIG confession: Recced Red Fort week ago, planned blast on January 26
Delhi blast suspect Dr Muzammil makes BIG confession: Recced Red Fort week ago
Trump's BIG U-turn on H-1B visa, says this about foreign talent, unemployed American
Trump's BIG U-turn on H-1B visa, says this about foreign talent, unemployed Amer
Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS 27; Here's all you need to know
Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS
Dharmendra shares special message for his fans after getting discharged from Mumbai hospital, will continue to...
Dharmendra shares special message for his fans after getting discharged
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE