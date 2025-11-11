Delhi blast rekindles memories of 2000 Red Fort terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba

The deadly Delhi blast echoes the 2000 Red Fort terror strike by Lashkar-e-Taiba, both believed to be planned by Pakistan-based groups to spread fear.

The Delhi blast, which killed nine and left 20 people seriously injured, refreshed the memories of the terror attack that took place 25 years ago in the same area. If media reports are to be believed, both of the attacks were carried out by Pakistan-based terrorist groups. Though the modus operandi were different, their motive was the same- to strike terror in the hearts of the people and threaten the Indian state.

Lashkar-e-Taiba 2000 attack

Some senior citizens living in the area of the Red Fort may remember the terror attack that took place on December 22, 2000. It was about 9:00 pm when two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists barged into the 16th-century fort and started indiscriminate firing, killing two Indian Army personnel belonging to the 7th Rajputana Rifles and a civilian security guard. The Quick Reaction Team of the battalion reacted quickly and returned fire. However, the intruders escaped the Red Fort by scaling over the boundary wall on the rear side of the complex. Abdullah Thakur, a civilian sentry, Rifleman Uma Shankar Singh, and Naik Ashok Kumar were killed in the attack. Naik Ashok Kumar succumbed to his injuries in a Delhi hospital.

Red Fort terror attack

Analysts believe the attack was an attempt by Islamabad's deep state to derail the India-Pakistan talks. It was thought that, as the Pakistan Army did not want a peaceful relationship with India, this could have reduced tension and their importance; they sabotaged the talks.

Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the terror attack. Years later on January 10, 2018, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and the Gujarat ATS nabbed LeT operative Bilal Ahmed Kawa, who had planned and executed the terror attack. Six others were convicted in October 2005, with sentences of a variety of lengths. However, they were released in September 2007 due to a lack of evidence.