Delhi Blast: Police Commissioner issues BIG statement on explosion near Red Fort area that killed 9, says, 'some body parts in the car...'; investigation underway

After massive explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort area, that killed 9 people, intensive investigation has been launched. Delhi Commissioner has stated that teams are present at the incident site and investigation is ongoing.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 08:35 AM IST

Delhi Blast: Police Commissioner issues BIG statement on explosion near Red Fort area that killed 9, says, 'some body parts in the car...'; investigation underway
After massive explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort area, that killed 9 people, intensive investigation has been launched. The Police is suspecting terror link behind the blast, but has not made any confirmation. Delhi Commissioner has stated that teams are present at the incident site and investigation is ongoing. He also said that it would be premature to draw any conclusions at this stage. 

Delhi Commissioner of Police North Raja Banthia has issued statement on Delhi blast probe, "An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali police station. Case has been registered under sections of the UAPA, Explosives Act and BNS. Teams from the NSG, Delhi Police and FSL are present at the spot and are investigating the entire crime scene. The investigation is ongoing. There are some body parts in the car (in which the blast took place). The FSL team is collecting them; so let's see how it connects."

