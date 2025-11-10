FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Blast: Old image from this country falsely linked to Red Fort explosion; here's the truth

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the car, in which the blast took place, had some occupants.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 11:15 PM IST

Delhi Blast: Old image from this country falsely linked to Red Fort explosion; here's the truth
Delhi Blast: At least 13 people were killed and 24 others were injured in the powerful explosion that occurred in a car near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening. Delhi Police has detained the owner of the car in which the explosion occurred. Amid this, an old image from Lebanon is falsely being shared on social media, claiming it to be from the Delhi incident.

Truth behind viral image

According to PIB's fact-check unit, the image is from a 2024 blast in Lebanon, not from Delhi. It has also shared an article link which features the image from 2024. Check out the post below.

 

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the LNJP hospital in Delhi to meet those injured in a blast near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. Immediately after the blast, the home minister spoke to the Delhi police chief and the director of the Intelligence Bureau to take stock of the situation. He also directed the chiefs of the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic sciences to send expert teams to the blast site to assist the probe and collect evidence.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the car, in which the blast took place, had some occupants. According to a senior police officer, "The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a bomb blast. We are investigating all angles."

High Alert in Delhi

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi, and security has been beefed up at city border points, with vehicle checking intensified. Panic gripped the area as fire billowed from burning cars following the explosion.

