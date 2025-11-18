FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi blast: Who is Maulvi Irfan Ahmed? J-K cleric who radicalised 'terror doctors' behind Red Fort explosion

The cleric employed extremist ideology and content shared via Telegram channels to radicalise them. Ahmed even reportedly arranged meetings with JeM terrorists in southern Kashmir. Reportedly, JeM terrorists supplied the doctors with two assault rifles after that meeting.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

Delhi blast: Who is Maulvi Irfan Ahmed? J-K cleric who radicalised 'terror doctors' behind Red Fort explosion
Maulvi Irfan Ahmed met Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Umar Nabi.
The terrorists involved in the Red Fort car blast in Delhi were radicalised after coming in contact with one Maulvi Irfan Ahmed, media reports said citing sources close to the investigation. Irfan Ahmed is reportedly a resident of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, and is said to have links with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. On November 10, an explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station, killing 15 people and injuring dozens others. So, who is Maulvi Irfan Ahmed? Let us tell you here.

According to NDTV, Irfan Ahmed met Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Umar Nabi in 2023 while accompanying a patient to the Government Medical College in Srinagar. Nabi was the driver behind the wheels of the i20 used in the Delhi attack, while Shakeel was found in possession of nearly 3,000 kilograms of explosives material in Faridabad near Delhi. During the Srinagar meeting, Maulvi Ahmed had reportedly exchanged phone numbers with the two doctors. Over the next two years, he radicalised them over messages and phone calls -- attempts which culminated in the November 10 Red Fort attack.

As per the NDTV report, Shakeel and Nabi also introduced their other colleagues to Irfan Ahmed. The cleric employed extremist ideology and content shared via Telegram channels to radicalise them. Ahmed even reportedly arranged meetings with JeM terrorists in southern Kashmir. Reportedly, JeM terrorists supplied the doctors with two assault rifles after that meeting. Police found one of the rifles in the car of a woman doctor part of the terror module. The November 10 blast had occurred just hours after police recovered the explosives material and other arms and ammunition from Faridabad, where the doctors were employed at a private university.

