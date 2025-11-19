FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan Exposed: Ex-PoK PM's shocking admission on Red Fort blast, he says...

China-Japan Showdown: Why This Island Fight Could Change Asia Forever

Mukesh Ambani, son Akash Ambani set to meet Samsung’s Jay Y Lee in...; what's on the agenda?

Delhi Blast: From fake accreditation to fund diversion- Inside Rs 415 crore Al Falah University scam

KGF star Yash's mom files FIR against 5 promoters for Rs 64 lakh, accuses them of threatening, blackmail

Arch-rivals separated! ICC's U19 men's ODI World Cup 2026 fixtures skip India vs Pakistan blockbuster

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik confronts Amaal Mallik, reveals dad Daboo Malik's reaction, WARNS to stay away from Tanya Mittal: 'Hum aise hi ban gaye'

Who were the other 199 Indians deported from US along with gangster Anmol Bishnoi?

Good news for Noida residents! No long waits in Ghaziabad for passport; here's why

Rohit Sharma's reign as World No 1 in ODI batting rankings ends, THIS star takes over

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan Exposed: Ex-PoK PM's shocking admission on Red Fort blast, he says...

Pakistan Exposed: Ex-PoK PM's shocking admission on Red Fort blast, he says...

From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out

From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South

Mukesh Ambani, son Akash Ambani set to meet Samsung’s Jay Y Lee in...; what's on the agenda?

Mukesh Ambani, son Akash Ambani set to meet Samsung’s Jay Y Lee in...; what's on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out

From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Blast: From fake accreditation to fund diversion- Inside Rs 415 crore Al Falah University scam

The ED alleges Al Falah University duped students of over Rs410 crore through fake accreditation and diverted funds for personal use. Founder Siddiqui is in custody.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 06:48 PM IST

Delhi Blast: From fake accreditation to fund diversion- Inside Rs 415 crore Al Falah University scam
Al Falah University. (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Al Falah University, caught in the crosshairs of the Delhi blast, has been accused of duping students of hundreds of crores of rupees. The Enforcement Directorate has taken cognizance of two Delhi Police Crime Branch FIRs, which accuse Al Falah University of fabricating accreditation status to lure students into admissions. It told a Delhi court that the trust collected over Rs 410 crore in fees and educational receipts through deceptive practices. It also said that the trust diverted the funds for the personal use of Al Falah University chairperson and founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui. Siddiqui has been sent to 13 days' ED custody.

Al Falah University scam

Siddiqui was arrested on Tuesday after Al Falah University came under scrutiny in the probe into the November 10 Red Fort area blast. As many as 15 people were killed and many others were injured in the blast. The ED claimed in the court that Siddiqui and the Al Falah charitable trust collected Rs 415.10 crore as proceeds of crime by misleading students and parents with false claims of NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition. The agency said, "The accused has a history of serious economic offences… Given the gravity of the present allegations and the potential consequences under PMLA, there is reasonable apprehension that if not arrested, he may abscond, relocate assets, or obstruct the investigation." 

(Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui at the Al Falah University with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.)

Al Falah's fake NAAC accreditation

The ED also told the court that Siddiqui has complete control over the management and affairs of the trust. He has full control and  “command” over staff handling admissions, accounts, and fee ledgers. It said the founder of the trust has access to IT systems, and he can “destroy or alter records”. Demanding custody of Siddiqui, the agency said that it needs to study the complete trail of funds across numerous bank accounts and to trace the benami deposits and off-balance-sheet assets.

Rejecting the ED claims, Siddiqui's lawyer argued that he had been falsely implicated and that the Delhi Police FIRs themselves were based on fabricated allegations. Siddiqui will remain in ED custody until December 1.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China-Japan Showdown: Why This Island Fight Could Change Asia Forever
China-Japan Showdown: Why This Island Fight Could Change Asia Forever
Mukesh Ambani, son Akash Ambani set to meet Samsung’s Jay Y Lee in...; what's on the agenda?
Mukesh Ambani, son Akash Ambani set to meet Samsung’s Jay Y Lee in...; what's on
Delhi Blast: From fake accreditation to fund diversion- Inside Rs 415 crore Al Falah University scam
Delhi Blast: From fake accreditation to fund diversion- Inside Al Falah scam
KGF star Yash's mom files FIR against 5 promoters for Rs 64 lakh, accuses them of threatening, blackmail
KGF star Yash's mom files FIR for Rs 64 lakh, accues 5 promoters them of...
Arch-rivals separated! ICC's U19 men's ODI World Cup 2026 fixtures skip India vs Pakistan blockbuster
Arch-rivals separated! ICC's U19 men's ODI World Cup 2026 fixtures skip IND-PAK
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE