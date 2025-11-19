Delhi Blast: From fake accreditation to fund diversion- Inside Rs 415 crore Al Falah University scam

The ED alleges Al Falah University duped students of over Rs410 crore through fake accreditation and diverted funds for personal use. Founder Siddiqui is in custody.

Al Falah University, caught in the crosshairs of the Delhi blast, has been accused of duping students of hundreds of crores of rupees. The Enforcement Directorate has taken cognizance of two Delhi Police Crime Branch FIRs, which accuse Al Falah University of fabricating accreditation status to lure students into admissions. It told a Delhi court that the trust collected over Rs 410 crore in fees and educational receipts through deceptive practices. It also said that the trust diverted the funds for the personal use of Al Falah University chairperson and founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui. Siddiqui has been sent to 13 days' ED custody.

Al Falah University scam

Siddiqui was arrested on Tuesday after Al Falah University came under scrutiny in the probe into the November 10 Red Fort area blast. As many as 15 people were killed and many others were injured in the blast. The ED claimed in the court that Siddiqui and the Al Falah charitable trust collected Rs 415.10 crore as proceeds of crime by misleading students and parents with false claims of NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition. The agency said, "The accused has a history of serious economic offences… Given the gravity of the present allegations and the potential consequences under PMLA, there is reasonable apprehension that if not arrested, he may abscond, relocate assets, or obstruct the investigation."

(Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui at the Al Falah University with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.)

Al Falah's fake NAAC accreditation

The ED also told the court that Siddiqui has complete control over the management and affairs of the trust. He has full control and “command” over staff handling admissions, accounts, and fee ledgers. It said the founder of the trust has access to IT systems, and he can “destroy or alter records”. Demanding custody of Siddiqui, the agency said that it needs to study the complete trail of funds across numerous bank accounts and to trace the benami deposits and off-balance-sheet assets.

Rejecting the ED claims, Siddiqui's lawyer argued that he had been falsely implicated and that the Delhi Police FIRs themselves were based on fabricated allegations. Siddiqui will remain in ED custody until December 1.