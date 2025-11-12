Delhi Blast: Fresh CCTV footage shows exact moment when Hyundai i20 exploded near Red Fort metro station; Watch

A chilling CCTV footage, which captured the exact moment a Hyundai i20 exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening, has gone viral. The clip shows a traffic car creeping forward as commuters cross the road between cars, and then, chaos erupted after a deafening blast occurred near Lal Quila Metro Station Gate No. 1, sending shockwaves through the crowded streets. The blast killed at least 12 people and injured several others.

Watch Delhi Blast Fresh CCTV footage

Following the blast, the Police have registered a case under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, along with provisions of the Explosives Act. Hours after the blast, two doctors, Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, were nabbed in a joint operation by the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Around 350 kilograms of explosive material and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from Mujammil's residence in Faridabad. Another doctor, Shaheena Shahid, resident of Lal Bagh in Lucknow, was arrested after her links to Dr Muzammil Ganaie were found.



Delhi Red Fort blast: What we know so far



The initial probe indicated that the blast was accidentally triggered by Umar, in a panic after the arrest of his two associates, Muzzammil and Adeel. Umar, a Pulwama resident, was seen driving the car, a Hyundai i20, which had been parked the car in the parking near the Sunehri Masjid. The police have detained Umar Mohammad's mother and brothers for questioning. The mother of the man suspected underwent a DNA test in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, to confirm whether the human remains recovered from the blast site belong to Dr Umar Mohammad. In the latest development, Umar confessed that he conducted a reconnaissance of the Red Fort just a week before and initially planned to carry out a high-profile attack around January 26, India’s Republic Day.



Three more doctors have been arrested from Al Falah University in Faridabad. The University is under scrutiny after being linked to the Delhi blast. However, Al-Falah University denied connection with Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai and Dr Adeel Rather. Issuing a statement, University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand, said that the University has no connection with the accused apart from them working in their official capacities, and no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored within the University premises. Meanwhile, in the wake of the blast in Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said. (With inputs from ANI)