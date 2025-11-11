FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Delhi blast FIRST IMAGES: CCTV shows suspect driving Hyundai i20, car parked for three hours near Red fort area

After massive explosion in a car at Delhi's Red Fort area, that killed 9 people, the first visual of the Hyundai i20 car involved in the incident has emerged. CCTV images of the suspect has emerged, where he can be seen driving the Hyundai i20 that later exploded.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 07:10 AM IST

Delhi blast FIRST IMAGES: CCTV shows suspect driving Hyundai i20, car parked for three hours near Red fort area
After massive explosion in a car at Delhi's Red Fort area, that killed 9 people, the first visual of the Hyundai i20 car involved in the incident has emerged. CCTV images of the suspect has emerged, where he can be seen driving the Hyundai i20 that later exploded.

The car was caught on CCTV just before the blast at around 6.50 pm on Monday, as it was parked for nearly three hours near the Sunehri Masjid, close to the Red Fort. CCTV footage shows suspect face who was at the driving seat, entering the parking lot at 3.19 pm and leaving at 6.48 pm, as per reports.

According to Delhi Police sources, "Delhi Police have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect’s car entering and exiting the parking area. The footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle", as reported by ANI.

