Delhi Blast: FIRST image of 'Madam Surgeon' Shaheen with Maruti Brezza surfaces amid terror module probe

INDIA

Delhi Blast: FIRST image of 'Madam Surgeon' Shaheen with Maruti Brezza surfaces amid terror module probe

'Madam Surgeon' Shaheen is believed to have been a key part of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) network, which reportedly had broader plans for terror strikes in December. The images that have surfaced in media reports show Dr. Shaheen posing with Dr. Muzammil Shakeel in front of the Maruti Brezza car.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 08:51 PM IST

Delhi Blast: FIRST image of 'Madam Surgeon' Shaheen with Maruti Brezza surfaces amid terror module probe
Dr. Shaheen Shahid and Dr. Muzammil Shakeel.
Pictures of Dr. Shaheen Shahid, also known as "Madam Surgeon," after buying a Maruti Brezza car have surfaced, days after her involvement in the Delhi blast case was found. The Brezza car has since been recovered by investigators from the Al-Falah University, where Shaheen and other doctors involved in the case were employed. Besides the Brezza, the accused had acquired two more cars as part of their terror plans -- a Hyundai i20, which was blown up near the Red Fort earlier this month, and a red Ford EcoSport.

'Madam Surgeon' Shaheen is believed to have been a key part of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) network, which reportedly had broader plans for terror strikes in December. The images that have surfaced in media reports show Dr. Shaheen posing with Dr. Muzammil Shakeel in front of the newly-bought Maruti Brezza car. The car is said to have been registered in Shaheen's name. Days ago, the red Ford EcoSport car recovered from Faridabad.

The white-collar terror module investigation has also revealed the role of one Maulvi Irfan Ahmed, reportedly a resident of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, who radicalised the doctors involved in the case. Ahmed is said to have links with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. He met Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Umar Nabi -- the Delhi blast suicide bomber -- in 2023 while accompanying a patient to the Government Medical College in Srinagar. During the meeting, Ahmed had reportedly exchanged phone numbers with the two doctors. Over the next two years, he radicalised them over messages and phone calls -- attempts which culminated in the November 10 Red Fort attack.

