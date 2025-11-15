FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Blast: Days after explosion, DMRC reopens two gates at Lal Quila metro station, details here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday reopened two gates at Lal Quila Metro station. The gates were closed after the blast near the Red Fort in the national capital that killed 12 people and left several injured.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 08:00 PM IST

Image credit: ANI
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday reopened two gates at Lal Quila Metro station. The gates were closed after the blast near the Red Fort in the national capital that killed 12 people and left several injured.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "Gate numbers 2 & 3 at Lal Quila Metro Station are now open for commuters."On Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the closure of Lal Quila Metro Station until further notice due to security reasons.

According to the DMRC, entry and exit at the Lal Quila station have been temporarily suspended, and services will remain halted until clearance is received from the concerned security agencies. "The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons. All other metro stations and lines are functioning as per schedule," the DMRC said in an official statement.

The station, located on the Violet Line of the Delhi Metro, serves as a key access point for several prominent landmarks, including the historic Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and the bustling Chandni Chowk area. The temporary closure is expected to impact daily commuters and tourists visiting Old Delhi, especially during peak hours and weekends.

Earlier, fresh CCTV footage surfaced showing the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering the national capital through the Badarpur border in an i20 car, further tightening the net around the accused in the ongoing blast investigation. In the footage, Umar was seen arriving at the Badarpur toll plaza, where he stopped his vehicle, took out cash, and handed it to the toll collector.

Despite wearing a mask, his face was clearly visible in the video, confirming his identity. A large bag was seen placed in the backseat of the car.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

