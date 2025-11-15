FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Delhi blast: CHILLING new CCTV footage shows car explosion violently shaking metro station, 40 feet below ground, passengers run in panic, WATCH

Days after the devastating 'terror' blast in Delhi's Red Fort area, a fresh CCTV footage obtained from the Red Fort Metro station has revealed the high intensity of the blast that killed 13 people. The visuals, captured nearly 40 feet below ground, show the station floor shaking violently.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

Days after the devastating 'terror' blast in Delhi's Red Fort area, a fresh CCTV footage obtained from the Red Fort Metro station has revealed the high intensity of the blast that killed 13 people. The visuals, captured nearly 40 feet below ground, show the station floor, food counters and store shutters shaking violently seconds after the blast.

The Hyundai i20 car exploded near the Lal Qila Metro station, nearest to Red Fort, and caused severe damage to the station. The windows were shattered. However, the new footage shows the visual from inside the Lal Qila Metro station, which is an underground metro station. The explosion jolted the underground station and panicked the passengers were in panic with the srong vibrations.

WATCH: 

As shown in the video, passengers unversed of the explosion on the ground were seen running in panic after they heard a loud bang noise. Investigators confirmed that the blast took place directly above a crucial underground metro route. Lal Qila Metro station still remain closed.

Delhi blast update

The Delhi blast is now directly linked to the 'white collar' terror module associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ghazawat-ul-Hind. This module was running in several Indian cities, including Faridabad. The group of doctors were plotting big terror attack in India and prepared three vehicle-borne explosive devices for coordinated attacks, including Hyundai i20, Red Ford EcoSport and other vehicles that is still missing. In total, three doctors and others have been held so far, associated with Faridabad's Al-Falah University.

The mastermind, Dr Umar Mohammad, is believed to be the suicide bomber who was driving the i20 at the time of the explosion. His associates, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai, are accused of sourcing explosives, assembling devices, and providing logistical support. Another doctor, Dr Shaheena Shahid, has been arrested for her alleged involvement in facilitating the group’s activities. Security agencies seized 2900 kilograms of ammonium nitrate. 

